Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Roy Rogers. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Send Flowers Obituary

SOLON - Howard Roy Rogers, 97, of Solon, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside.



Howard was born on August 1, 1921, to William Arthur Rogers and Beatrice Ellis in Flagstaff, Maine, and graduated from Flagstaff High School.



Howard married Margaret "Peg" Wing on Jan. 13, 1942, at the Williston Congregational Church in Portland. They lived in Portland where he worked in the Shipyard and Peg attended the Golden School of Beauty. They were homesick for Flagstaff after a short time so they moved back home and Howard went into the service shortly after, where he served in the U.S.



After the war Howard returned home and worked in the woods cutting pulpwood with only a bucksaw and an axe. In 1949 the CMP Dam Project forced them to move out of their home when their Flagstaff home was flooded, and they chose to move to Solon, where they raised their three sons. Howard joined CMP company in 1952 and worked at Williams Hydro & Wyman Stations. After 25 years of service at CMP he retired and during the next several years he and Peg built their own home without any loans, and moved into their home in 1976 with no mortgage.



Howard and Peg loved to go exploring all over Maine including their coastal vacations spent at Jonesport Beach, digging clams and looking for sea glass. They loved to explore back roads picking blueberries in Eustis - and canoeing whenever they could, with Peg paddling while Howard fished. They also loved to go dancing and went whenever they could, sometimes with everyone else clearing the dance floor to watch them. After Peg passed in 2008 Howard continued to explore back roads, sometimes alone or with a son or grandson along for the ride. He kept busy working wood piles- doing puzzles -and picking fiddleheads on his land. Howard enjoyed eating any type of fish and ate fish almost every day, sometimes twice a day !! He was recently awarded the Boston Post Cane and was proud to receive such an honor, especially since his mother also received this honor.



Howard was predeceased by his wife Margaret, five brothers, Robert, Lee, Guy, Herbert, Frank and one sister Sally; and one grandson Dan.



Howard is survived by three sons, Jim and Alice of North Berwick, Jeff and Sally of Madison, Jon and Paula of Solon; seven grandchildren, Chris and Dorothy of Norridgewock, Cammie and Wendy of Vassalboro , Kelly of Berwick, Tracey and Dale of North Berwick, Joanne of North Berwick, Jonah of Augusta, and Duncan of Solon; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to give extra thanks to his sons, daughter-in-law Paula and grandson Jonah for the loving care at the end of his journey. Also many thanks to all his friends and neighbors who stopped by to visit, bring food, and share memories. At Howard's request there will be no formal service. Family will have a private gathering at a later date at Flagstaff Memorial Cemetery in Eustis.



The family will also be having a Celebration of Life gathering during the summer and would love to see all of Howard's friend's come and share memories and food with us.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



If anyone would like to make a donation in Howard's memory the family would suggest donating to Maine General Hospice, who were so helpful and caring to us and Howard







SOLON - Howard Roy Rogers, 97, of Solon, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside.Howard was born on August 1, 1921, to William Arthur Rogers and Beatrice Ellis in Flagstaff, Maine, and graduated from Flagstaff High School.Howard married Margaret "Peg" Wing on Jan. 13, 1942, at the Williston Congregational Church in Portland. They lived in Portland where he worked in the Shipyard and Peg attended the Golden School of Beauty. They were homesick for Flagstaff after a short time so they moved back home and Howard went into the service shortly after, where he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic during WWII from 1942-1945. He was a Staff SGT. in the 449th Bomb Wing working on B-24's and he received many citations, including Bronze Stars After the war Howard returned home and worked in the woods cutting pulpwood with only a bucksaw and an axe. In 1949 the CMP Dam Project forced them to move out of their home when their Flagstaff home was flooded, and they chose to move to Solon, where they raised their three sons. Howard joined CMP company in 1952 and worked at Williams Hydro & Wyman Stations. After 25 years of service at CMP he retired and during the next several years he and Peg built their own home without any loans, and moved into their home in 1976 with no mortgage.Howard and Peg loved to go exploring all over Maine including their coastal vacations spent at Jonesport Beach, digging clams and looking for sea glass. They loved to explore back roads picking blueberries in Eustis - and canoeing whenever they could, with Peg paddling while Howard fished. They also loved to go dancing and went whenever they could, sometimes with everyone else clearing the dance floor to watch them. After Peg passed in 2008 Howard continued to explore back roads, sometimes alone or with a son or grandson along for the ride. He kept busy working wood piles- doing puzzles -and picking fiddleheads on his land. Howard enjoyed eating any type of fish and ate fish almost every day, sometimes twice a day !! He was recently awarded the Boston Post Cane and was proud to receive such an honor, especially since his mother also received this honor.Howard was predeceased by his wife Margaret, five brothers, Robert, Lee, Guy, Herbert, Frank and one sister Sally; and one grandson Dan.Howard is survived by three sons, Jim and Alice of North Berwick, Jeff and Sally of Madison, Jon and Paula of Solon; seven grandchildren, Chris and Dorothy of Norridgewock, Cammie and Wendy of Vassalboro , Kelly of Berwick, Tracey and Dale of North Berwick, Joanne of North Berwick, Jonah of Augusta, and Duncan of Solon; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.The family wishes to give extra thanks to his sons, daughter-in-law Paula and grandson Jonah for the loving care at the end of his journey. Also many thanks to all his friends and neighbors who stopped by to visit, bring food, and share memories. At Howard's request there will be no formal service. Family will have a private gathering at a later date at Flagstaff Memorial Cemetery in Eustis.The family will also be having a Celebration of Life gathering during the summer and would love to see all of Howard's friend's come and share memories and food with us.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com If anyone would like to make a donation in Howard's memory the family would suggest donating to Maine General Hospice, who were so helpful and caring to us and Howard Published in Central Maine on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close