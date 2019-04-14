Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Robert McCartney. View Sign

OWLS HEAD - Howard Robert McCartney of Owls Head, born March 21, 1923 in Montreal, Canada, the son of the late Howard Ransom McCartney and Vivian Allan McCartney, died peacefully at home in Nashua, N.H. with his family surrounding him on April 9, 2019.



Howard graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1950. Howard served as Staff Sargeant in the 13th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron, 9th Air Force from 1942-1945. Upon completing his degree, Howard was employed as a Senior Field Engineer for Morton C. Tuttle Co. from 1950 – 1954, Assistant City Engineer for the City of Bangor from 1954 – 1957, Construction Engineer for the Bureau of Public Improvements for the State of Maine from 1957 – 1974, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Public Improvements from 1974 – 1981, Projects Manager for Ridgeway Electronics, Inc. from 1982 – 1984, Raytheon from 1984 – 1988 on various projects including NEXRAD, TDWR, TSSC and AGERS, and as a private engineering consultant from 1988 – 2005.



Howard was a member of the Maine Association of Engineers, the Augusta



Early in their marriage, Howard and Alice were volunteers for the Pine Street Camp for Crippled Children. Music was a defining part of Howard and Alice's life together in their 68 years of marriage. His last performance was at her memorial concert in Rockland in February, 2015.



Howard's love of boating on the Maine Coast began in the late 1940s with the construction of a wooden skiff together with Alice's brother Frederick. He remained active in boating until the summer of 2018 aboard a sloop named after Alice. He brought his engineering skills home where much of his free time was spent in his workshop or on numerous home improvements. His final summers were spent with his children and grandchildren in the cottage in Owls Head where he and Alice had honeymooned in 1946.



Howard was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family.



He is survived by his children: Peter, of Springfield, Va. (Margaret Glass), Lynn, of Nashua, N.H. (Christopher Parsons), Ellen, of Agua Dulce, Calif. (Jeffery Webster), and Eric of Rye, N.H. (Dorothy McCartney); his grandchildren, Megan, Henry, Claire and Ian; and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Louise Winters McCartney, and his brother, Alan McCartney.



Gifts of remembrance



may be made to:



Home Health & Hospice



7 Executive Park Drive



Merrimack, NH 03054







OWLS HEAD - Howard Robert McCartney of Owls Head, born March 21, 1923 in Montreal, Canada, the son of the late Howard Ransom McCartney and Vivian Allan McCartney, died peacefully at home in Nashua, N.H. with his family surrounding him on April 9, 2019.Howard graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1950. Howard served as Staff Sargeant in the 13th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron, 9th Air Force from 1942-1945. Upon completing his degree, Howard was employed as a Senior Field Engineer for Morton C. Tuttle Co. from 1950 – 1954, Assistant City Engineer for the City of Bangor from 1954 – 1957, Construction Engineer for the Bureau of Public Improvements for the State of Maine from 1957 – 1974, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Public Improvements from 1974 – 1981, Projects Manager for Ridgeway Electronics, Inc. from 1982 – 1984, Raytheon from 1984 – 1988 on various projects including NEXRAD, TDWR, TSSC and AGERS, and as a private engineering consultant from 1988 – 2005.Howard was a member of the Maine Association of Engineers, the Augusta Rotary Club and the Bethlehem Lodge #35 (Masonic). Howard was a member of Green St. United Methodist Church and sang in the Chancel Choir and the Augusta Community Chorus. After he and his wife, Alice, moved to Owls Head, he was a member of the Pratt Memorial UMC and Aldersgate UMC and sang in those choirs, and the DownEast Singers, which performed extensively in the Mid-Coast Maine area. Howard also was a member of the mid-coast Maine Senior College and the RISE Institute in Nashua, N.H.Early in their marriage, Howard and Alice were volunteers for the Pine Street Camp for Crippled Children. Music was a defining part of Howard and Alice's life together in their 68 years of marriage. His last performance was at her memorial concert in Rockland in February, 2015.Howard's love of boating on the Maine Coast began in the late 1940s with the construction of a wooden skiff together with Alice's brother Frederick. He remained active in boating until the summer of 2018 aboard a sloop named after Alice. He brought his engineering skills home where much of his free time was spent in his workshop or on numerous home improvements. His final summers were spent with his children and grandchildren in the cottage in Owls Head where he and Alice had honeymooned in 1946.Howard was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family.He is survived by his children: Peter, of Springfield, Va. (Margaret Glass), Lynn, of Nashua, N.H. (Christopher Parsons), Ellen, of Agua Dulce, Calif. (Jeffery Webster), and Eric of Rye, N.H. (Dorothy McCartney); his grandchildren, Megan, Henry, Claire and Ian; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Louise Winters McCartney, and his brother, Alan McCartney.Gifts of remembrancemay be made to:Home Health & Hospice7 Executive Park DriveMerrimack, NH 03054 Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close