Service Information Graveside service 10:30 AM St. Francis Cemetery Grove Street Waterville , ME

FARMINGTON - Howard "Ted" Lewis passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 after a long illness. He was born June 8, 1933 in Farmington, the son of Edward and Mary (Paul) Lewis. He attended school in Waterville. Ted and Gloria (Michaud) were married June 14, 1952 and soon moved his family to Connecticut to pursue his career in construction. He worked many years in Hartford, Conn. before returning to Maine then working for L. N. Violette Company and Fairfield Drafting before retiring. Those lucky enough to know Ted always regarded him as a kind, unselfish man. Those privileged enough to call him Husband, Dad, Grampie, Brother-in-law, and Uncle, found his strength and compassionate spirit and love always there whenever needed. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, his New York Giants, and frustrating pesky squirrels. His proudest moments were attending his grandchildren's sports activities. He is survived by his wife Gloria; daughter, Debra Lewis and partner, Durwood Beckwith of Hartland, and son, Michael Lewis of Benton; grandchildren, Benjamin and wife, Kelly of Watertown, N.Y., Patrice Harris and husband, Ben of Fairfield; great-grandchildren, Joshua Grass of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Jordaan, Jakob, Jacob and Tyler Harris of Fairfield, Garrison and Ainsley Grass of Watertown, N.Y. and Michaela Burns of San Antonio, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville.







