SKOWHEGAN - Howard F. "Sonny" Stuart Jr. passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Center on July 26, 2019, following a period of declining health. Born Feb. 10, 1938, he was the only child of Mary Redmond and Howard F. Stuart Sr.
Howard graduated from Madison High School in 1956 and served his country by serving a four year enlistment in the United States Air Force. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Thomas College in Waterville. Howard worked as an accountant for CMP for several years. He also worked for American Laundry Services and for Duraclean; working for a few years in Boston.
Sonny loved nature, being outdoors, taking long walks. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his bike, snowmobile, deer hunting and fishing. He was a man of few words with a wonderful dry sense of humor. He was quiet, unassuming, reserved and always a gentleman.
He was predeceased by his parents; aunts, uncles; and cousins. He is survived by his aunt, Frances Stuart; his cousin and her husband, Polly and Kurt Tourangeau; his cousin's wife, Bette Hunnewell; several second cousins; his good friends, Dianna and Blin Rollins, concerned roommate, Jeffery and his extended family of compassionate caregivers at Cedar Ridge and most attentive Beacon Hospice staff. We thank them all for taking such good care of our Sonny.
Internment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 24 in Evergreen Cemetery in Solon.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 10, 2019