AUGUSTA - Hortense "Connie" Lajoie passed peacefully away on March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on Jan. 31, 1924 in Caribou She was the daughter of William Lagassie and Anastasie (Belanger) Lagassie.



Connie was an angel on earth and never put herself before others. She raised a number of children that weren't her own, including two of her granddaughters. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She will always be in our hearts and we will deeply miss her.



Connie attended Caribou Public School and received a high school diploma after attending adult education classes for four years.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed by State of Maine Medical Services for fourteen years. Connie also worked at a local shoe shop. She volunteered at St. Paul Center and a local food bank for thirteen years.



Connie was a communicant of St. Michael's Parish, a member of Ladies of St. Anne Society and served as vice president at one point in time. She was a member of St. Agnes Circle Daughters of Isabella. Connie served as a Eucharistic Minister for two years. She was a member of Maine Retirees Association and Maine State Employees Association. Connie was honored by the Ladies of St. Anne as Mother of the Year in 1995.



Connie was predeceased by her parents; her husband of sixty-three years, Armand; her son, Patrick; grandsons Joseph Patrick and Eric; also, her great-granddaughter, Alexis Marie; brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Gerard and Henry Lagassie and her sisters, Gertrude, Lenora and Loretta.



Surviving is her sister, Theresa Dostie of Augusta; her four sons, Dr. Norman Lajoie and wife, Lucille of Augusta, Dr. Roland Lajoie and wife, Diane of St. Petersburg, Fla., Paul Lajoie and wife, Patricia of Germany and William Lajoie of Augusta, three daughters, Patricia Cunningham and husband, Bruce of Round Pond, Joyce Turner and husband, Fred of Gardiner and Arlene Prescott and husband, Dale of Chelsea; grandchildren, Brian, Melanie, Peter, Marleen, Audrey, Tammy, Erin, Patrick, Thorston, Allison, Kevin, Laura and Devon; great-grandchildren, Avery, Grayson, Regina, Eric, Triston, Lucian, Oliver, and Adaleigh.



Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday March 15, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta, followed by a reception at the Augusta Elk's Lodge starting at 12 p.m.



Spring burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.







