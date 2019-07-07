Guest Book View Sign Service Information Perkins-Parker Funeral Home 48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46 Waterbury , VT 05676 (802)-244-7223 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Blush Hill Country Club 141 Lonesome Trail Waterbury , VT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERBURY, VT. - Holly Sorenson Buck walked into Rich Wollensak's Waterbury, Vt. dental office, told of her hygienist experience, noted they had five-year olds in school together and basically said "I want to work here, and you need to hire me." That was 1995, and so blossomed a wonderful relationship, both professionally and as families, which sadly ended June 24, 2019 when Holly died of ocular cancer at her Waterbury Center home. She was 63.



Born in Forest City, Iowa on Dec. 21, 1955, she was the fourth of five children from Morris and Wilma (Houston) Sorenson. Moving to Maine, they reestablished farming in Newport, then Norridgewock.



As a smiling little blond youngster, she sold vegetables from a roadside wagon her father built, and loved animals, especially horses. She learned to leap onto the back of her horse, Inky, then race bareback through the fields! Her father said she became his best farm hand, taking charge of their 45,000 chickens.



Holly graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1974, the Maine School of Practical Nursing as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in 1977 and in 1990 from the University of Vermont as a dental hygienist, this time a single mother of three. A week before graduation, Holly married Rob Buck, and that fall son Christian was born.



They settled into South Hero, Vt., then in 1994 moved to Waterbury Center, Vt. to their house on the hill she loved and honed, making stone walks, walls, and helping family friend Cal, who could build anything. Flowers adorned the property, as did a garden that would feed throughout a winter. She raised sheep, pigs, and chickens, and it was real sport watching Holly wrestle a lamb back behind the fence! She even leashed her sheep, taking them for walks.



Holly enjoyed outdoor sport, music, playing the violin, volunteered for the Waterbury Ambulance, and the Tooth Tutor program. She loved traveling the world, but cherished returning to Maine's wild coast.



She said in her high school yearbook "There are many philosophies of Life…has anyone thought of just Living it." She did, her modesty not seeking the grandiose, but instead a job well done and along the way gave so much, to so many.



Holly was straight forward and told it like it was, shared sage advice, kindness, grace, humor, and exuded confidence. Shy of the lime light, she just couldn't hide her endearing person…nor her infectious laugh, which even if you didn't see her, you knew she and her good spirit were near.



Most difficult was how to explain things to her three and a half year old granddaughter:



"Abbie, you know I'm really sick."



"Unh Huh"



"Well it's going to make me go away, and I won't be back."



"Where are you going?"



"I really don't know, but if you see a wild horse running through the fields, it's probably me."



Holly was predeceased by her parents and a niece.



She is survived by her husband, Rob Buck; daughter, Heather Calhoun of Tucson, Ariz., sons, Aaron Sorensen of Montpelier, Vt., Todd Healy of Fairfield, and Christian Buck of Waterbury Center, Vt.; and siblings, Bonnie Sorenson of Manchester, Mass., Becky Vigneault of Winthrop, Edmund Sorenson of Meriden, Conn., and Dana Sorenson of Layton, Utah; three grandchildren; and two nephews.



Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, Vt. To send online condolences, and read a more complete obituary, please visit



A formal celebration of Holly's life will take place July 21, at the Blush Hill Country Club, Waterbury, Vt., beginning at 1 p.m., running to 4 p.m. RSVP to



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the



Waterbury Ambulance Service



P.O. Box 95



Waterbury Ctr., VT 05677



or



Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice



600 Granger Road



Barre, VT 05641



(



Central Vermont Medical Center's Cancer Center Patient Fund



P.O. Box 547



Barre, VT 05641







