AVON - Holly Jean Lakin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was an amazing young woman, daughter, wife, mother and sister.
She had a fantastic smile and her own way of life. She always tried to make the best of any situation. She left this earth way too soon. Holly was loved by all who knew her, she will be missed by so many.
Holly leaves behind her husband, Frank Lakin; four children, Shayna, Acton, Ryker, and stepdaughter Cassidy. She also leaves behind her father, Norman Knox, stepmother Terry Knox; sister Amanda Wyman, brother Zachary Knox, stepbrother Kenny Veniot, Jr., stepsisters Nicole Truman, Mandy Veniot, Tawnya Knox, Jennifer Goff-Schmidt and Jessica Mendoza; stepfather, Mike Goff; grandmother Rose Knox and her husband Alfred Morton; aunts and uncles, Pauline Allen, Cindy Fife, Amy Glidden, Tomia Bowring, Faylene Hall, Melbourne Knox, David and Michelle Knox, Sarah and Ted Rideout, Pamela and Wayne Rideout, and Autumn and Brian Swift; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Holly was predeceased by her mother, Allison Bowring; grandparents Paul and Carroll Allain; uncles, Timber Bowring and Maurice Bowring, Roland Allain Jr. and aunt December Bowring; and cousin Joey Knox.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
I Miss You
I cried when you
passed away.
I still cry today
Although I love you dearly
I couldn't make you stay
Your golden heart
stopped beating
Hard working
hands at rest
God broke my heart
to prove to me
He only takes the best.
Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at:
www.plummerfh.com.
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 11, 2019