Holly Jean Lakin

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "You will be so very much missed in this community"
    - Tammy Lakin
  • "My dear friend Holly, I will miss you every day, I will..."
    - Kimberly Haines
  • "Im sorry for the family's loss frankie i am here for u an..."
    - Amy&walter Meservie

AVON - Holly Jean Lakin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was an amazing young woman, daughter, wife, mother and sister.

She had a fantastic smile and her own way of life. She always tried to make the best of any situation. She left this earth way too soon. Holly was loved by all who knew her, she will be missed by so many.

Holly leaves behind her husband, Frank Lakin; four children, Shayna, Acton, Ryker, and stepdaughter Cassidy. She also leaves behind her father, Norman Knox, stepmother Terry Knox; sister Amanda Wyman, brother Zachary Knox, stepbrother Kenny Veniot, Jr., stepsisters Nicole Truman, Mandy Veniot, Tawnya Knox, Jennifer Goff-Schmidt and Jessica Mendoza; stepfather, Mike Goff; grandmother Rose Knox and her husband Alfred Morton; aunts and uncles, Pauline Allen, Cindy Fife, Amy Glidden, Tomia Bowring, Faylene Hall, Melbourne Knox, David and Michelle Knox, Sarah and Ted Rideout, Pamela and Wayne Rideout, and Autumn and Brian Swift; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Holly was predeceased by her mother, Allison Bowring; grandparents Paul and Carroll Allain; uncles, Timber Bowring and Maurice Bowring, Roland Allain Jr. and aunt December Bowring; and cousin Joey Knox.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

I Miss You

I cried when you

passed away.

I still cry today

Although I love you dearly

I couldn't make you stay

Your golden heart

stopped beating

Hard working

hands at rest

God broke my heart

to prove to me

He only takes the best.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at:

www.plummerfh.com.

Send Flowers
Funeral Home
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.