BELGRADE - Hilda Elizabeth Bridgham, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at home after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Calais on May 28, 1935, the daughter of Decosta (Bud) and Helen Bancroft. She graduated from Cony High School in 1953. She married her husband, Donald E. Bridgham, soon thereafter and accompanied him around the world in his 22 years in the Air Force. After Donald's retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Maine where she joined the Department of Human Services and worked for 22 years, including many years as the manager for Medicaid across the state.
Hilda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Besides her husband; she is survived by her children Cindy Boucher of Vassalboro, Carrie Boudway of West Gardiner, Kenneth Bridgham of Mt. Vernon, and Scott Bridgham of Eugene, Ore..; her brother Thomas Bancroft of Saco; and 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was a long-timer member of the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes and was in its choir, as well as in the Augusta Symphony chorus.
At Hilda's request, there will be no visitation hours. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes. Burial will follow in the Kling Cemetery in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the:Humane Society.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 25, 2019