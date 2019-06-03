ORONO - Herman Richard "Dick" Spear Jr., 81 of Orono, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with loved ones by his side.
He was born in Gardiner, Maine, on July 12, 1937, the son of Herman Richard Sr. and Margaret (Barry) Spear.
Dick attended Gardiner schools before joining the Air Force in 1956. Dick worked for Roadway for several years as an over the road truck driver for which he relocated over the years in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. After retirement, he spent his summers in Bangor and Orono, Maine, and winters in his home in Haines City, Fla.
Dick was an avid golfer all his life and enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Red Sox, playing bingo, black jack, concerts, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Daniel Spear; and sister, Pat Bennett.
Dick is survived by his children, Mark Spear and his partner, Susan, of Readfield, Peter Strong and his husband, Mel, of Seattle, Washington; daughter-in-law, Tammy Spear and her partner, David, of West Gardiner; his five grandchildren, Rodney Spear of Sidney, Brooke Quirion of West Gardiner, Hayley Spear of Kennebunk, Ryan Spear of Chelsea and Kasie Grant of Farmingdale; five great-grandchildren, Brad, Myah, Brianna, Oliver and Sydney; nephews, stepchildren and special partner of seven years, Beverly Lugden of Orono and her family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Gardiner.
Published in Central Maine on June 3, 2019