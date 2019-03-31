Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.



HALLOWELL - Herman C. Nitz, 78, of Hallowell, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the VA Hospital, Togus, after a long term illness.Herman, the son of Carl A. and Rebecca (Kuntz) Nitz was born in Wagner, Mont. Jan. 16, 1941. He spent much of his youth working on the family farm, growing crops and tending animals on the northern plains of Montana.Herman served in the United States Navy from 1958-1963 where he trained as a cardiopulmonary therapist. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked at Fort Harrison in Montana from 1963-1967. He moved his family to Maine in 1967 where he was hired to develop and head the Cardiopulmonary Inhalation Therapy Department at the Veterans Hospital at Togus. After 29 1/2 years at Togus, he made the decision to retire. He and his beloved wife could then fully move into the role of being grandparents, following the grandchildren's many activities from school concerts, a variety of sporting events and dance performances. If there was a field, court or auditorium that one of the kids were at, Gram and Gramp were there.He also loved camping, fishing, challenging puzzles and a good joke or story shared with friends. Most phone calls were taken in the garden, where he and his wife spent many many hours. He enjoyed catching beetles to feed to the frogs in his pond, and the variety of fragrances the flowers offered throughout the seasons.He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.A member of the American Legion, and the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Nitz; sister, Beverly Black of Helena, Mont.; son, Carl and his wife, Jenn Nitz, daughter, RoxAnne and Mark Davis; grandchildren, Kristen and Bailey Nitz, and Kyle and Kaitlyn Grover.No services will be held at this time.Following cremation, he will be buried at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. If desired, a donation may be made in his name to the DAV at P.O. Box 3151 Augusta, ME 04330

