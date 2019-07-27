Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Collin's Cemetery Cornville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CORNVILLE - Herbert Hudson, 79, of Cornville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Cornville, after a long illness. He was born on May 6, 1940, in Fairfax, Virginia, to Edward T. Hudson and Mattie Pearl Cubbage.



His early years were spent in foster care primarily at the home of Ms. Evans and Ms. Beard. He was given the name of "Buddy Beard". They were school teachers who taught him at home for the first few years. That's where he learned the beautiful penmanship he so beautifully used. After the lady's health became poor he moved to the home of the



He moved to Maine and spent many years in Harmony, Dover and Cornville. He was a member of Local Union 1996 the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. He owned a concrete business for many years. He owned and operated a dairy farm from 2007-2014 shipping milk commercially for Agri-mark. He was not a perfect man, but he was a good man. He worked hard. He loved to fish and hunt, he enjoyed football, he would help any animal that needed it and he was a very proud man. He loved his family and loved spending time with them.



He is predeceased by his sister, Priscilla and his oldest daughter, Laurie.



He is survived by his loving companion of 15 years, Nancy Robinson. His loving daughter, Shelly Wilbur and her husband, David; his sons, Mike and Lance Hudson. Also, by Nancy's children, Daniel Robinson and his wife, Stacey and Michael Robinson and his wife, Cindy; his 10 grandchildren: Angela Richard and Jake, Justin Creztler, Britney Burgess, Hunter Wilbur and his wife, Rachael, Jordan Wilber and significant other, Chris Ritter Wilbur, a special grandson who made his home with them after his mom died, Valentin Nekrasov, Maren, Desmond, Jillian and Brady Robinson; seven great-grandchildren, Sierra Mitchell, Jacob and Piper Richard, Aubrey Jane Wilbur who is born on buddy's birthday, Nora Skye Wilbur, Asher and Baxter Ritter. Four nieces Brenda, Linda, Carol, and Kim of Maryland and Pennsylvania.



Services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 2 pm. in Collin's Cemetery in Cornville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



Donations may be



made to the



Somerset Humane Society



PO Box 453



Skowhegan, Maine 04976







