NORRIDGEWOCK - Maj. Henry Thomas Perry Jr., CRNA, U.S. Army (Retired), 74, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born in Waterville on Oct. 2, 1944 the son of Henry T. Perry and Eva Mae (Taylor). Henry grew up in Mercer and attended Riverview Memorial Elementary School in Norridgewock. His high school and college years were spent in Massachusetts. Henry graduated from South Lancaster Academy in 1962, and Atlantic Union College (AUC) in 1967. He taught school in Canaan, Mass. until November 1968, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On Aug. 16, 1970, Henry married Renee (Ramsay), and the following month, he entered nursing school at AUC. Henry graduated in 1973 and began his career at the VA Hospital in Rhode Island. Henry went on to further his education Albany Medical School in Albany, N.Y. where he graduated from the certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) program in 1975. Henry had the privilege of practicing as a CRNA at Thayer Hospital in Waterville for 26 years. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1983 and he served with the 1125th U.S. Army Hospital. During deployments with the 1125th, he provided medical care in Ecuador and Panama. Henry was called up for Desert Storm in January, 1991 and served six months at Fort Bragg, N.C. Most recently, henry practiced anesthesia as a CRNA at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield from 2002 until the time of his passing.
He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Norridgewock, where he served as a Head Elder. Henry's hobbies included gardening, reading, ham radio operating (KA1DIV), preparing church sermons, climbing Mt. Katahdin 14 times, making bread, canning, and visiting family and his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Henry T. Perry and Eva Mae Blaser. Henry is survived by his loving wife, Renee Perry of Norridgewock; two sons, Charles Perry of Ooltewah, Tenn. and Lt. Col. Colin Perry (Courtney) of Waynesville, Ohio; daughter, Melita Palmer (Luther) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Olivia Perry and Madelyn Perry of Waynesville, Ohio; Preston Palmer and Julianne Palmer of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and brother, Dr. Jesse Perry (Cindy) of Park City, Utah.
Family and friends may visit from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan. A celebration of Henry's life will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Upper Main St., Norridgewock followed by interment with military honors at East Mercer Cemetery, Mercer Road, Mercer.
Published in Central Maine on June 7, 2019