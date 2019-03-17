Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TUCSON, Ariz. - Henry Burtt Richardson Jr., M.D., 84, succumbed peacefully to Alzheimer's at his home in Tucson Ariz. on Feb. 26, 2019 after a lifetime of serving others and working to improve the lives of children and families around the world.



A pediatrician, "Dr. Burtt" moved to Winthrop, Maine in 1977 where he and his wife, Gladys, established the Winthrop Family Pediatrics Center. Burtt was active Pediatric Associations, Healthy Futures, Winthrop Area People for Peace and Veterans for Peace and Pondtown Friends. He ran six marathons and countless shorter races.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gladys (2034 E 5th St., Tucson AZ 85719); brother, Bill; his children, Henry and Katherine (Kenward); and grandchildren, Caroline and Megan.



All are welcome to a memorial celebration of his life on June 23, 2 p.m. at the Maple Hill Farm Inn, 11 Inn Rd., Hallowell, ME.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the



Winthrop Public Library Foundation,



P.O. Box 580,



Winthrop, ME 04364







Published in Central Maine on Mar. 17, 2019

