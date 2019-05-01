Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene Noella (Rodrigue) Vigue. View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Helene Noella Rodrigue Vigue, 98, formerly of Fairfield Center, passed peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston, with loved ones at her side.



She is survived by her children, Virginia



She is predeceased by her parents, Marie Henrietta (Pomerleau) Rodrigue and David Rodrigue; her brothers, Clermont, Eugene, Louis, Dominique, and her sisters, Marie-Jeanne, Irene, Marie-Lucie, Gabrielle, Alice and Juliette.



Helene is the former executive director of the Waterville chapter of the American Red Cross. She also worked in the nursing field as a CNA, and as an LPN. Helene was an accomplished seamstress, having perfected her skills at the CF Hathaway shirt manufacturing company, and in her younger years, often made clothing for herself and her family.



She enjoyed gardening, home canning and making pickles. She was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed making tourtiere pies and other special dishes for holiday dinners. She loved animals and her pets were cherished companions. A lifelong learner, she often studied issues of health, nutrition and physical fitness.



As a child she lived through the Great Depression and lost both of her parents before the age of 20. She faced many challenges in her life and persevered through them all with strength and fortitude.



Her family would like to express thanks to Hillary Aptowitz,Helene's personal care attendant, for the devoted care, love and companionship that she gave to our mother in her last years.



Cremation services provided by Wheeler Funeral Home in Oakland. A memorial service, followed by fellowship, will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at St Augustine Catholic Church, 75 Northern Ave, Augusta.







LEWISTON - Helene Noella Rodrigue Vigue, 98, formerly of Fairfield Center, passed peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston, with loved ones at her side.She is survived by her children, Virginia Smith , Dana Vigue and wife, Marie, Alan Vigue and wife, Susan, Gary Vigue and wife, Annette, Elizabeth Vigue, and Susan Vigue; as well as 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her parents, Marie Henrietta (Pomerleau) Rodrigue and David Rodrigue; her brothers, Clermont, Eugene, Louis, Dominique, and her sisters, Marie-Jeanne, Irene, Marie-Lucie, Gabrielle, Alice and Juliette.Helene is the former executive director of the Waterville chapter of the American Red Cross. She also worked in the nursing field as a CNA, and as an LPN. Helene was an accomplished seamstress, having perfected her skills at the CF Hathaway shirt manufacturing company, and in her younger years, often made clothing for herself and her family.She enjoyed gardening, home canning and making pickles. She was an extraordinary cook and enjoyed making tourtiere pies and other special dishes for holiday dinners. She loved animals and her pets were cherished companions. A lifelong learner, she often studied issues of health, nutrition and physical fitness.As a child she lived through the Great Depression and lost both of her parents before the age of 20. She faced many challenges in her life and persevered through them all with strength and fortitude.Her family would like to express thanks to Hillary Aptowitz,Helene's personal care attendant, for the devoted care, love and companionship that she gave to our mother in her last years.Cremation services provided by Wheeler Funeral Home in Oakland. A memorial service, followed by fellowship, will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at St Augustine Catholic Church, 75 Northern Ave, Augusta. Published in Central Maine on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close