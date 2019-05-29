Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - Helen Louise (Heath) Poore was called home to be with her family in Heaven, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, while being surrounded by her family.



Helen was born in Chelsea, Maine, on March 26, 1929, to Harry E. and Bertha L. (Markham) Heath.



Helen married Frederick Poore on May 1, 1943, and together they had two children, Sylvia and Ronald.



She was a devoted wife to Freddie, always taking good care of him during his time of illness, until his passing in November 1978. As well as being a devoted wife, she was a loving mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and friend. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Calvary Four Square Church in Gardiner, Maine, for several years and later became a member of Gospel Light Fellowship in Brunswick, Maine. Her love for the Lord was strong and steadfast, which was very apparent to everyone who knew her.



Helen resided in Brunswick until March of this year when she went to live with her grandchildren; Kasey Nick and KK in Litchfield.



Helen was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Poore; her daughter, Sylvia; her son-in-law, Stanley Rideout; grandchildren, Roxanne, Connie, and Stanley Rideout, baby Rideout; grandsons, Eric and David Poore; son, Ronnie Poore; sisters, Orena, Edna, Hazel, and Madeline; and brothers, Fred, Roy, Walter, Harry Jr., and Roger Heath.



Helen is survived by her brother Kenneth Heath and wife, Susan, of Topsham; daughter-in-law Kathy Bronn, of Gardiner; grandchildren, Becky Swan, Rachel Poore, Kasey Poore, Ron Poore, Dusty Bronn, Sheyanne Bronn; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, Jada, Nevaeh, Addalynn, Dexter, Oliver and Emmit; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m., burial will follow in the Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Litchfield, Maine.



Please feel free to join the family for a celebration of life (a potluck) will follow the burial ceremony at 1290 Richmond Road, Litchfield, Maine.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







