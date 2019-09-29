Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. Watson. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Helen L. Watson, 92, formerly of Winthrop, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at MaineGeneral Reahabilitation at Gray Birch, with her family by her side. She was born in Wayne on July 29, 1927, the youngest child and only daughter of Vance and Jane (Cook) Lincoln.



Helen graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1946, and had worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Readfield for many years until her retirement.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Melvin Watson Jr. in 2003, and four brothers, Vance, Waldo, Robert and Richard Lincoln.



She is survived by a daughter Jane W. Perkins and her husband Richard of Manchester; a grandson Brian A. Perkins of Augusta; also several nieces, nephews, cousins.



At Helen's request there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service for both Melvin and Helen will take place in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, with full Navy military honors for Melvin.



The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Gray Birch and Beacon Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at



Donations in her memory may be made to:



MaineGeneral



Rehabilitation



Activities Fund



37 Gray Birch Dr.



Augusta. 04330







