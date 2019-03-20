Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen C. Clyde. View Sign

SMITHFIELD - Helen C. Clyde, 97, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at Lakewood Manor in Waterville.



She was born on Sept. 27, 1921, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Howard Proctor and Mildred Delaney. She was educated in the Vermont schools. Helen married Clifford Clyde on June 30, 1941. He died March 8, 2000.



During the 1940's, Helen and Clifford owned and operated two clothing stores, one in Oakland and the other in northern Maine. During the 1950's they owned and operated Kennebec Venetian Blind and Window Company. After selling the home improvement store, she went to work for Evelyn Cardin Dress Shop in Waterville. She worked for Evelyn Cardins until retiring in 1969. Helen always said the best job she ever had was being a wife, a mother, and a homemaker.



Helen enjoyed making afghans. She loved being outdoors, spending time in her flower gardens, she loved the beauty of North Pond and watching the change in seasons. She loved family gatherings, especially around the holidays, and she just loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by three children, Carole LaPlante and her husband Tom, Clifford Clyde and his wife Florence, and John Clyde and his wife Estelle; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; and one special niece.



A private funeral service for Helen will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Village Cemetery in Smithfield in the spring.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, ME 04976







Published in Central Maine on Mar. 20, 2019

