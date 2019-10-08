Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Helen E. Bard, 63, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, after a brief illness. It is difficult to summarize this very special woman, wife, mother and friend's life. Helen was born Feb. 17, 1956 in Waterville, the daughter of Phyllis and Donald Cole. She spent much of her childhood "working" with her father, her hero, at his store on Main Street, and regaled her family and friends with stories of their antics.Helen graduated from Winslow High School in 1974. During her sophomore year of high school she met her lifelong partner in crime, Dan Bard, and they spent the following decades together as husband and wife, parents, and most importantly, friends. Over her time in Greater Waterville, Helen worked at a number of area employers. Her first job, working again with her Dad at Cottle's. She worked for several years at the Morning Sentinel, before a transition to Central Maine Motors. But Helen found a real calling 20 years ago, when she joined the Waterville School System. Here, Helen became a 'momma' to the students she worked with; always a friend, available to anyone who needed a helping hand. Outside of her work, Helen was known for her crafts and creativity. She made her children toys and blankets, she wove baskets, made intricate rugs, painted, and most recently, beautiful rock art.Helen and Dan had two daughters, Hannah and Sarah, and she devoted herself to raising them to be strong, creative, and independent women. During their childhood years she was always involved in their activities. But Helen was more than a supporter; her daughters passions became her passion. Even beyond Sarah and Hannah's graduation and involvement in sports, Helen remained an active, involved part of the school and athletic community. Over these years, she developed lifelong friendships that became an essential part of her life. This past January, Helen became a grandmother to Hannah and Mike's daughter, Josie – a role designed for Helen. Josie immediately solidified herself as the apple of Helen's eye and we're very grateful that they were able to share time together. Helen's family and friends will be sure to keep her memory alive as Josie grows. Helen identified with being a mother and a friend. She was selfless, compassionate, and loving. She loved her children, her family, and the students she worked with at the high school. She loved her friends, and she loved her dogs (especially Parker). She loved and was loved. Helen cannot be summarized in words, and certainly not in a few paragraphs. But she was a beauty of a person. She was snarky and lively. She was funny and she was fun. Helen is survived by her husband, Dan; their daughter Sarah, as well as daughter Hannah and her husband Mike and a granddaughter Josie.She is also survived by her brother Dan Berard and his wife Mary; her mother-in-law Anna Bard; her brother-in-law John Bard and his wife Kathi; her niece Cristal Southwick and her nephews Dan Berard Jr. and Aaron Bard. Helen will be missed by her friends as well, many of which were family, really. There are so many that we will not try to list them all, because if we missed one, Helen would be quite upset with us. Family and friends are invited to a breakfast to celebrate her life on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. at the







