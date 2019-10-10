Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hattie Christine Robinson. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Hattie Christine Robinson, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Winslow on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 with her family by her side.



She was born on August 5, 1931, in Benton, to Robert and Elvira (Goodale) Rood, Hattie was the sixth of nine children.



Hattie attended Bessie High School in Albion and Thomas Business College. She went on to work at an insurance company while living in Florida, then Hattie worked with her husband in his financial planning business in Maine. Out of all her jobs, Hattie loved being a Mom and Grandma. She will be remembered as being kind, caring, and generous. She always gave so much of herself to her family and friends.



Hattie enjoyed travelling with her husband, son, and her sister to Italy, Africa, and Belize. She loved getting visits and phone calls from her family and friends and going to the "Rood" family reunions. She also enjoyed when the girls would get together to play cards at camp. Hattie was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.



She was predeceased by her husband Roderick Robinson; parents Robert and Elvira Rood; brothers, Herman, Harold, Arthur, and Ernie and sisters Hilda and Bernice.



Hattie is survived by her children, Todd Robinson and Tammy Robinson; grandchildren, Joey Giardello, Jeremy Giardello, and Tyler Robinson, granddaughters-in-law, Renee Anderson and Carrie Damon; great granddaughter Victoria Damon; and sisters, Pearl Fuller and Ellen Bolin.



The family would like to give special thanks to the people who took such loving care of Hattie; Fairfield Dialysis Center, Lakewood Nursing Home, Beacon Hospice, and Carrie Damon.



At Hattie's request there will be a private service at a later date.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hattie's memory to the:



St. Jude's



Children's Hospital







WINSLOW - Hattie Christine Robinson, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Winslow on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 with her family by her side.She was born on August 5, 1931, in Benton, to Robert and Elvira (Goodale) Rood, Hattie was the sixth of nine children.Hattie attended Bessie High School in Albion and Thomas Business College. She went on to work at an insurance company while living in Florida, then Hattie worked with her husband in his financial planning business in Maine. Out of all her jobs, Hattie loved being a Mom and Grandma. She will be remembered as being kind, caring, and generous. She always gave so much of herself to her family and friends.Hattie enjoyed travelling with her husband, son, and her sister to Italy, Africa, and Belize. She loved getting visits and phone calls from her family and friends and going to the "Rood" family reunions. She also enjoyed when the girls would get together to play cards at camp. Hattie was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.She was predeceased by her husband Roderick Robinson; parents Robert and Elvira Rood; brothers, Herman, Harold, Arthur, and Ernie and sisters Hilda and Bernice.Hattie is survived by her children, Todd Robinson and Tammy Robinson; grandchildren, Joey Giardello, Jeremy Giardello, and Tyler Robinson, granddaughters-in-law, Renee Anderson and Carrie Damon; great granddaughter Victoria Damon; and sisters, Pearl Fuller and Ellen Bolin.The family would like to give special thanks to the people who took such loving care of Hattie; Fairfield Dialysis Center, Lakewood Nursing Home, Beacon Hospice, and Carrie Damon.At Hattie's request there will be a private service at a later date.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com . Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hattie's memory to the:St. Jude'sChildren's Hospital Published in Central Maine on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close