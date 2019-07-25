FALMOUTH - Harvey "Rudy" Rudolph, 90, died in Falmouth on July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 8, 1929 to Arthur Pryor and Amy (Griffith) Rudolph in Somerville Mass. He graduated from Dedham High School and after serving in the army, worked as a printer at Plimpton Press in Norwood Mass. There he met and married Norma Cummiskey and raised three children.
Known as an outgoing and compassionate man, he volunteered as a firefighter for the town of Walpole and in 1974 he became a full-time lieutenant for the department until an injury sustained in the line of duty forced him to retire.
He is predeceased by daughter, Heidi Quinlan; his wife, Norma and his wife, Florence(Schnepp) Rudolph.
He is survived by a brother, Arthur and sister, Eleanor Abbate; daughter, Wendy, son, Bruce and his wife, Anna; grandchildren Sarah Baskind, Kelly Quinlan, Emily Rudolph, Bryan Quinlan; and great-granddaughter, Venna.
A memorial service will be held at Day's Ferry Church in Woolwich on September 7 at 11 a.m.
Make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019