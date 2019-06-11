CARATUNK - Harry MacKay Wilson II, 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in Berlin, NH on Jan. 30th, 1939, the son of Dr. Harry MacKay Wilson and Alberta Wight Wilson.
Following in his father's footsteps, Harry enlisted in the United States Army Reserves after graduating Morse High School in 1956. He attended the University of Vermont before earning his degree in Radiology Technology from Johns Hopkins where he then became Chief X-Ray Tech and met the love of his life, Carol Ann Hofer whom he married on February 17th, 1962. They moved to Augusta, Maine where Harry worked at Augusta General as Chief X-Ray Tech and head of the Radiology Technology School for 10 years. He then went into X-Ray equipment sales traveling the state servicing countless hospitals, Doctor, Chiropractor, and Veterinary offices. He was always warmly greeted and respected for his knowledge, expertise, and of course his sense of humor.
Harry retired in 2003. He and Carol enjoyed traveling in their later years. They built a beautiful camp on Ebeemee Lake where they enjoyed boating, scenery, and wildlife. Spending time with their children and grandchildren brought them great happiness. After Carol's passing, Harry became a snowbird living in Frostproof, FL, golfing almost daily. He was quickly welcomed and loved by the community.
His only regret in life was smoking cigarettes.
Harry was predeceased by his parents, his wife Carol of 47 years, and his sister, Barbara Wilson Beck.
He is survived by his son, Harry M. Wilson III and his wife Dee, his daughter Jenifer Dodge and her husband Ronald Dodge, and his daughter Rebecca Kulinski and her husband Richard. Also his grandchildren Brandon Wilson and Bailey Wilson, Jacob Dodge and his partner Acadia Chartier, Meagan Dodge and her partner Ryan McCaslin and their son Jackson, Ben McFarland and his partner Raelyn Spencer, Seth McFarland and his partner Megan Perry and their son Rory.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Scott Schiff-Slater for his endless compassion, and also the staff at Dialysis Clinic Inc. in Skowhegan who made every visit there as enjoyable as possible. The family is also very thankful to Harry's extended family in Lily Lake and his Ebeemee neighbors for all their love, laughter and endless support.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to noontime at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a funeral service will follow at noontime, burial will follow in the Coss Hill Cemetery, Old Cedar Grove Road, Pittston. Immediately following the service and burial, there will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Gardiner.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine.
Harry donated often to Breast Cancer and Veteran causes.
In lieu of flowers,
please donate to the .
Published in Central Maine on June 11, 2019