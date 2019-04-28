PORTLAND, Tenn. - Harry A. Moore born on Aug. 24, 1924 in Prince William, New Brunswick, Canada; he passed away on Jan. 16, 2019 in Texas.
Services will be held in Tennessee and he will be buried next to his beloved wife in Fairfield Cemetery, Westmoreland, Tenn. later this year.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Lucy Aline Graves Moore and all his siblings. He leaves two sons, Hazen Moore and Harry (Al) Moore Jr. with Marcia Jackson Moore; and two grandchildren Rachel and Caitlin.
Harry spent his younger life in Skowhegan before joining the US Army in 1943. He became a naturalized USA citizen in England, where he was sent to prepare for the invasion of Normandy, France, during WWII. He went on to serve during the occupation of Japan, in the Korean War, support of the French in Indochina, in the Vietnam War, and in the Cold War retiring in 1966 from the US Air Force.
Military honors will be present at the graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Fairfield Cemetery in Westmoreland, Tenn.
All arrangements are being handled by Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home in Portland, Tenn. 37148- (615)-325-4191
In lieu of flowers,
please contribute to any of the fine organizations that support military veterans and their families.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 28, 2019