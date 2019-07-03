Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Buzzell. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER – Harriet Buzzell, 86, of Gardiner, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Alfond Center for Health, in Augusta, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ellsworth, May 9, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Thelma (Fullerton) Morgan. She graduated from Brooklin High School in 1950.Harriet worked in early childhood education at the Augusta YMCA preschool, Augusta Church of the Nazarene Day Care Center and Augusta public schools. She served as director of Vacation Bible School at the Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner and was active in the Kennebec Baptist Association. In her retirement Harriet held several leadership roles at the Shady Oaks Owners Association where she lived in Zephyrhills, including Chairman of the Activities Committee for several years. Harriet had a strong, kind and generous personality and was very devoted to her husband, their family, church and children. She enjoyed travel, being with people and loved watching the birds and wildlife in her own back yard in Gardiner. She was predeceased by her parents; and a daughter-in-law Betty Buzzell.Harriet is terribly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Ralph Buzzell of Gardiner and Zephyrhills, Fla.; two children, Calvin Buzzell of Gardiner and Karen Prew and husband Christopher of Hatfield, Mass.; two grandsons; a sister Claire Wallace of Ellsworth; several nieces, nephews and special niece, Wilma Ware, of Chelsea. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 12 noon at the chapel of the NEW Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Harriet's memory to: Winter Street Baptist Church 32 Winter St. Gardiner, ME 04345







