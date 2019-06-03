UNITY - Harold "Little Turk" Tarini Jr., 44, passed away on May 29, 2019.
He was born in Derby, Conn., on Aug. 12, 1974, the son of Harold and Sally Tarini. He graduated from Mt. View High School and attended college at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where he obtained a bachelor's degree.
"Little Turk" enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father growing up. He enjoyed working in the technical field while living in Milford, Mass. He also enjoyed spending time with his mother. He is survived by his mother, Sally Tarini of Unity, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. "Little Turk" was predeceased by his father, Harold "Turk" Tarini.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, from 4-6 p.m., at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 6, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will follow in the Pond Cemetery, Kanokolus Road, Unity.
"Little Turk" will be missed and loved by his mother and many family members. Arrangements and services are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at gallantfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on June 3, 2019