GARDINER - Harold Shapiro, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a 23 year valiant fight against cancer.He was born in Dorchester, Mass. on April 5, 1932, to the late Lillian and Joseph (Klein) Shapiro. Harold is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, the former Doretta M. Cohen of Dorchester, Mass.; a son, Jeffrey Shapiro and his wife, Laksana Kik, both of Springfield, Va. and his daughter, Linda Shapiro-Jones and two grandchildren, Jakob and Mikayla of West Townsend, Mass. He is also survived by his brother, Lester Shapiro and wife, Claudia, their son, Michael, his wife, Tracy and children, Ari and Skylar, of Waterford, Conn.He graduated from Gardiner High School, class of 1950, before attending Boston University (BU) where he earned his associate's degree in general studies. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 as a legal clerk with the Judge Advocate General. He then continued his studies at BU School of Law, graduating with an LLB degree in 1961. He returned to Gardiner as an attorney with Judge Louis I. Naiman's legal practice. In 1977, he opened his own legal practice, Shapiro and Daly, where he remained until retiring in 2001.In addition to his long legal career, he was a member of the American Legion-Gardiner Post, Gardiner Rotary Club and The Lions Club. He was a 32 degree Mason, Hermon Lodge, Gardiner, member of the Kora Shrine, Eastern Star, and Masonic Temple. He was a founding board member of The Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer. He was trustee of the Gardiner Synagogue, before it merged with Temple Beth El in Augusta. He enjoyed volunteering with his wife at the Maine General Hospital Gift Shop, in Augusta, for 10 years. He was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary.He was elected to the Gardiner City Council, Ward 1 Seat in November 1965 and served until November 1969, when he was elected mayor. He served three two-year terms as mayor from 1969-1975. As a mayor, he believed that Gardiner is "on the threshold of economic revitalization and resurgence."A masonic service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., at Temple Beth El., 3 Woodlawn St., in Augusta. Burial will follow with full military honors, at Temple Shalom Cemetery in Auburn.Shiva services, where the family will be receiving condolences, will be held on Wednesday, February 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Temple Beth El in Augusta. Shiva will be held on Thursday, February 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the family's home, and Saturday, March 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the family's home. Contact Temple Beth El for directions.The Family would like to thank with deep appreciation everyone involved in Harold's care including that given by The MaineGeneral Hospice and The Veteran's Administration Geriatric Unit, Togus.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harold's memory to theMaineGeneral Hospice,35 Medical Ctr. Parkway,Augusta, Maine 04330,The Holocaust andHuman Rights Centerof Maine,46 University Dr.,Augusta, ME 04330,Temple Beth El,3 Woodlawn Street,Augusta, Maine 04345,or to an organization of one's choice.

