SIDNEY - Harold D. Dunlap, 92, died July 11, 2019. He was born in Norridgewock on April 14, 1927 and spent the first half of his life there. He graduated from Norridgewock High School in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy. He was on his way to the Pacific theater and had made it to Guam when VJ Day was declared.



Upon discharge, he returned home and got a job with CMP, where he stayed for 47 years, first reading meters, and eventually as the supervisor of the meter testing lab in Augusta. After his retirement, he twice went with a CMP group to Armenia to consult with their government about upgrading that country's electrical grid.



He married Shirley



In addition to his day job, he was a licensed master electrician, an accomplished wood worker (clocks a specialty), member of the Norridgewock Volunteer Fire Department for decades, first aid instructor, high school alumni association president for many years, 32nd degree mason, antique tractor owner and fan, and Dickinson family genealogist. In his later years, he held court over breakfast every weekend with family and friends at Big G's.



Although his life was very busy, he always had time for his family. He attended all the school events of his children he could, and later he and Shirley were constantly in Yarmouth to support their four grandchildren in whatever activities they were involved in, and there were a lot of them. He adored his grandchildren and they adored their Grampa. He was also very proud of his five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren.



He is survived by the love of his life, Shirley, his wife of 71 years; son, Mark and his wife, Martha of Yarmouth, daughter, Jayne Adams and her husband, Don of Winslow; his grandchildren, Nate and wife, Jess of Burke, Va., Amos and wife, Corina of Cumberland, Lucas and wife, Melissa of Covington, Ky. and Maggie Keeshan and husband, Connor of Old Greenwich, Conn.; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Dunlap of Skowhegan and Jeannette Corson of Madison; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Maine General Medical Center and the Veteran's Home in Augusta for their wonderful care in the last weeks of his life.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, July 17 at the Norridgewock Congregational Church, 39 River Road, Norridgewock where a funeral service with Masonic Rite will begin at 11 a.m. A reception at church will follow services and interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock.







