WEST GARDINER - Harold A. Blen, 91 died peacefully with his wife by his side, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born Jan. 18, 1928 in Dresden Mills, the son of Parker and Marion Fitch Blen.He attended elementary school in Dresden and graduated from Bridge Academy, and later Maine Vocational Technical Institute. He was a charter member of the volunteer fire department. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and entered two days after graduation. He became a corporal and served in the states in the military police.He returned home in 1948 and attended Maine Vocational School in Augusta. He built his first home in Dresden and married his school mate Mary Lavallee. He worked for CMP for 36 years. He belonged to the Dresden Masonic Lodge and was a 64 year member. He was a member of Eastern Star and Worthy Patron of Dresden. He moved to Litchfield in 1964 and took dual memberships. He volunteered many hours in building the Morning Star Lodge. For several years he belonged to the Lyons and Elks Clubs. He belonged to the Mystic OES and was past president of the Maine Antique Auto Club. He was a member of the Litchfield American Legion, and belonged to snowmobile clubs in Litchfield and West Gardiner. He loved boating, fishing, camping and working on antique cars. He volunteered at the Boothbay and Alna R.R. museums. In 2004, he moved to a new home in West Gardiner. He joined a senior string band in Litchfield playing banjo and singing. He attended Litchfield Plains Baptist Church.For 20 winters he and his wife spent time in the R.V. park in Florida. For five years he was park president and became crowned king of the city of Zephyrhills and with Mary, the queen, rode in a big parade.He leaves behind his wife Mary of 70 years; two daughters, Teresa Parker and her husband, David of Richmond and Ellen Marston and her husband, James of West Gardiner; three grandchildren, Adam Marston of Farmingdale, Kevin Marston of Gardiner and Stacey Bendure of Jefferson; four great-granddaughters, Amanda, Kaylee, Desiree and Alissa Marston; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Miriam Turner and her husband, Fred of Chelsea.Special thanks to the hospice team of Karla, Jean, Emily, Elizabeth and Mary Lou.A graveside service will be held Monday June 10 at 11 a.m. at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Litchfield Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website familfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the local food banks.
Published in Central Maine on May 27, 2019