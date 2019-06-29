Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley L. Dwelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He married Linda McLeod on Aug. 25, 1963. Harley was a 1957 graduate of Calais High School, and a 1961 graduate of Machias State Teachers College. He taught math for 28 years. Harley was a member of the Freemasons, and was awarded the 50-year service Veteran's Medal from the Grand Lodge of Maine in 2018. He was also a member of the Anah Shriners. Harley loved golf, and enjoyed playing with his many Betmar friends.



Harley is survived by his wife, Linda, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Ed Alvaro of Natick, Mass.; brother, Norman and his wife, Marilyn of Zephyrhills, Fla.



He was predeceased by his son, Harley Gordon "Buster".



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. in Betmar Acres' Clubhouse 3, 5512 Apache St., Zephyrhills, Fla.



Donations in Harley's memory may be made to



Gulfside Hospice



36524 SR 54



Zephyrhills, FL 33541



or to



New River Church



4210 Ernest Dr.



Wesley Chapel, FL 33543







ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Harley L. Dwelley, 80, of Zephyrhills, Florida, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at home, under the care of Gulfside Hospice, along with his wife and daughter. Harley was born on Jan. 3, 1939 in Calais, the son of Frank Willard Dwelley and Bertha Erdine (Frost) Dwelley.He married Linda McLeod on Aug. 25, 1963. Harley was a 1957 graduate of Calais High School, and a 1961 graduate of Machias State Teachers College. He taught math for 28 years. Harley was a member of the Freemasons, and was awarded the 50-year service Veteran's Medal from the Grand Lodge of Maine in 2018. He was also a member of the Anah Shriners. Harley loved golf, and enjoyed playing with his many Betmar friends.Harley is survived by his wife, Linda, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Ed Alvaro of Natick, Mass.; brother, Norman and his wife, Marilyn of Zephyrhills, Fla.He was predeceased by his son, Harley Gordon "Buster".A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m. in Betmar Acres' Clubhouse 3, 5512 Apache St., Zephyrhills, Fla.Donations in Harley's memory may be made toGulfside Hospice36524 SR 54Zephyrhills, FL 33541or toNew River Church4210 Ernest Dr.Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Published in Central Maine on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close