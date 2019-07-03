Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harland Maxim Harnden. View Sign Service Information Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-778-5911 Send Flowers Obituary

FARMINGTON - Harland Maxim Harnden passed away June 29, 2019 following a short illness.A lifelong resident of Wilton, Harland was born Nov. 8, 1928, to Earle C. and Minnie P. (Buker) Harnden, and grew up on the family farm.Upon graduating from Wilton Academy in 1947, Harland attended the University of Maine before joining the Air Force in 1950. It was while stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in South Carolina that he met a local woman, Marie Duncan Mason, at a diner where she worked as a waitress. They were married at Greenville, S.C. on Nov. 11, 1953. The couple moved to Wilton following Harland's discharge in 1954. Soon after this, their son Ben was born, and Harland began his career at G.H. Bass & Co., working in the Cutting Department and serving as foreman at the end of his tenure. Harland's father began growing apples in the 1950s. When he died unexpectedly in 1964 Harland took over the business, while continuing to work at Bass. By 1966 the orchards had grown to the point where they needed full time care. Not certain the apple business would support his family; he nevertheless left Bass to become an apple grower. During his 30 years operating Harnden Orchards, Harland also served as President of the Maine State Pomological Society and the New York and New England Apple Institute. It was during this time that his wife Marie passed away and he later met Carrie Brann of New Sharon. They were married May 14, 1971.Music was always a part of Harland's life. His mother loved to sing and play the piano and passed that love on to her children. Harland was in the high school band, played dances with his brother Stanley in the 1960's, and played clarinet for many years in the Old Crow Indian Band, serving as Chief for part of that time.Harland became a Mason in 1961, joining Wilton Lodge #156 and remained an active member of the lodge for the next 58 years, where he served on numerous committees and in many offices including Master of the Lodge. He was active at the state level serving multiple terms as Deputy District Grand Master, Assistant Grand Lecturer, Grand Lecturer, and Grand Lecturer Emeritus. He was also a member of the Valley of Augusta and Consistory of Portland Scottish Rites. As a testament to his dedication, a new Masonic Hall housing Lodges #20 and #156, is named the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall.Harland was predeceased by his wife Marie, his wife Carrie, and his brother Stanley. Harland is survived by his son, Ben and his wife Peggy of Kingwood, Texas, his stepson Kenneth Brann and his wife Frances of Wilton, his stepdaughter, Joanne Page of Wilton; his sister, Flossie Dere of Wilton; granddaughter Jennifer; and great-granddaughter Britta of Olalla, Wash.; grandson Michael of Tulsa, Okla.; several stepgrandchildren and great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Marie Brown.Visiting hours will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall on Bryant Road in Wilton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall. Committal prayers will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Following services all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Hall.His family invites you to share a memory and a kind word on his memorial wall at



In lieu of flowers, consider donations to: Pine Tree Camp; A Program of Pine Tree Society 149 Front S.Bath, ME 04530







