Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Stephen Jewell. View Sign

SKOWHEGAN - H. Stephen Jewell, 70, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday Feb. 25, 2019, in Skowhegan.



He was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Waterville, the son of Charles D. and Phyllis E. (Dixon) Jewell.



Steve graduated from Glen Cove Christian Academy in Glen Cove and then attended Houghton College in New York for two years.



On June 23, 1979 he married the love of his life, Julie Gillespie, in Winthrop, at a family home. She passed away in 2017.



Steve and Julie were co-owners of A+ Healthcare, out of Fairfield, for 10 years and for the last 20 years, he and Julie have co-owned the Athens Corner Store.



He was a member of the Skowhegan/Madison



Steve always told his children, you can be anything you want to be as long as you are a Republican. Steve was a Republican and liked telling people he was.



He leaves his beloved children, Stephen Jewell and his wife Christie of Skowhegan, Christopher Clark and his wife Lori of Winthrop, Katie Anton and her companion Jesse Corson of Athens, Stephanie Miller and her husband Christopher of Hartland; his five sisters, Sue Coon and her husband Skip of Wyoming, N.Y., Deborah Heaward and her husband Larry of Deland, Fla., Martha Lohnes and her husband John of Waldoboro, Rebekah Cruz of Denver, N.Y., Ruth Lydecker and her husband Matthew of Sarasota, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his mother and father; his daughter Susan "Suzi" Nelson; his brother Daniel Jewell; and his grandson Andrew Clark.



A celebration of Steve's life will be celebrated on Saturday March 2, at 5 p.m. at the Skowhegan/Madison Elks Lodge, Silver Street, Skowhegan. Burial will be held in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.



Donations may be made in Steve's memory to the



Athens Recreation Department,



P.O. Box 150,



Athens, Maine 04912







SKOWHEGAN - H. Stephen Jewell, 70, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday Feb. 25, 2019, in Skowhegan.He was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Waterville, the son of Charles D. and Phyllis E. (Dixon) Jewell.Steve graduated from Glen Cove Christian Academy in Glen Cove and then attended Houghton College in New York for two years.On June 23, 1979 he married the love of his life, Julie Gillespie, in Winthrop, at a family home. She passed away in 2017.Steve and Julie were co-owners of A+ Healthcare, out of Fairfield, for 10 years and for the last 20 years, he and Julie have co-owned the Athens Corner Store.He was a member of the Skowhegan/Madison Elks Lodge . He enjoyed fly fishing, playing cribbage, poker and taking trips to Las Vegas. Steve enjoyed socializing and staying busy at work at the Athens Corner Store and he especially loved his grandchildren.Steve always told his children, you can be anything you want to be as long as you are a Republican. Steve was a Republican and liked telling people he was.He leaves his beloved children, Stephen Jewell and his wife Christie of Skowhegan, Christopher Clark and his wife Lori of Winthrop, Katie Anton and her companion Jesse Corson of Athens, Stephanie Miller and her husband Christopher of Hartland; his five sisters, Sue Coon and her husband Skip of Wyoming, N.Y., Deborah Heaward and her husband Larry of Deland, Fla., Martha Lohnes and her husband John of Waldoboro, Rebekah Cruz of Denver, N.Y., Ruth Lydecker and her husband Matthew of Sarasota, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his mother and father; his daughter Susan "Suzi" Nelson; his brother Daniel Jewell; and his grandson Andrew Clark.A celebration of Steve's life will be celebrated on Saturday March 2, at 5 p.m. at the Skowhegan/Madison Elks Lodge, Silver Street, Skowhegan. Burial will be held in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Donations may be made in Steve's memory to theAthens Recreation Department,P.O. Box 150,Athens, Maine 04912 Funeral Home Smart & Edwards Funeral Home

183 Madison Ave

Skowhegan , ME 04976

(207) 474-3357 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close