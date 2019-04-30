Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory V. Hayden. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Gregory V. Hayden, 55 of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2019 at his home in Skowhegan.



He was born on March 4, 1964 in Skowhegan, the son of Joseph N. and Theresa (Gallant) Hayden.



He graduated from Madison High School, class of 1983.



Shortly after graduating, he went to work for Peoples Garage in Madison, becoming service manager. From there, he moved across the parking lot to become the service manager for Sprague's Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, which eventually became Somerset Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, spending many years there, between the three businesses. Greg spent most of his life working in the automobile business until just recently. He took a job with S.A.D. # 54 as a school bus/delivery driver and this is where he found his happy place, interacting with students and staff alike.



Greg was the Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus council 2089 with Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church of Skowhegan. On any given Sunday, he could be found greeting people at the door of Notre Dame de Lourdes parish with a smile on his face. He also, spent many years as an on call fire fighter with the Skowhegan Fire Department.



Greg loved to tinker, especially on automobiles. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, barbequing in his back yard, and riding his side by side with Karen. He enjoyed helping people and he loved spending time with family, especially running after the grandkids. He was a devoted and selfless husband when it came to his wife, Karen.



He is survived by his wife, Karen of 33 years, of Skowhegan; two children, Alissa Hayden and her companion, Caleb Morin of Winslow, Alec Hayden and his wife, Courtney of Cornville; one sister, Karen Dunn and her husband, Gerry of Skowhegan, two brothers, Allen Hayden and his wife, Annette of Bangor, Joseph Hayden and his wife, Kathy of Madison; two grandchildren, Baylee and Oliver, who were the light of his life; three special boys who were dear to his heart, Quincy, Rex, and Vinny; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Helen Bilodeau of Skowhegan; many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his father and mother, Joseph and Theresa Hayden.



Visiting hours for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan.







