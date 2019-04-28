Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FARMINGDALE - Gregory Stearns Walker, 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on April 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 2, 1972 in Portland, the son of Sally and Paul (Randy) Walker. He spent his childhood in Bellingham, Wash. and Farmingdale, where he lived most of his adult life.Greg was funny, charming, fearless and so well-loved. He attended Hall-Dale High School where he played football and baseball. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army and bravely served his country with the 10th Mountain Division in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. Though war left its mark on him, he was grateful to have been part of the successful Black Hawk Down rescue mission.He was an outdoorsman, a card shark, an animal whisperer, and a fiercely loyal man. Greg was an inspired cook, always willing to make a meal for his friends and family and always appreciative of good food. He had an adventurous and sometimes mischievous spirit, which attracted many friends from all walks of life. His good-natured teasing made him a favorite among kids. Close relationships with his immediate and extended family were a source of pride and comfort for him throughout his life. By far, however, his greatest joy was watching his two children grow and thrive.Like many vets, Greg struggled with addiction and PTSD. Though his premature death was due to illness, these issues often impacted the quality of his life. It's his family's sincere wish that anyone with a family member struggling with these issues hold their loved one close and support them, as we hope we did with Greg.Greg is survived by his mother, Sally; his children, Deven and Madelin and their mother, Brandi; his sister Sharon Walker Epps and her husband Sean, his sister Audrey Walker Gagne and her husband, Steve; his nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Spencer, Ian, Mason and Hadley; his partner, Trish Dickey; his many cousins; aunts and uncles; and his favorite feline companion, Critter. He is predeceased by his father.His family invites you to a celebration of life with military honors at Staples Funeral Home in Gardiner on May 4 at 11 a.m. We kindly request that guests come prepared with any stories they would like to share about Greg. Burial at the family plot in Lovell will follow in the summer.Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website:







