Gregory S. "Greg" Corson (1958 - 2019)
ATHENS - Gregory "Greg" S. Corson, 61, passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at his home in Athens. He was born on June 24, 1958 in Hartland, the son of Elden and Iona L. Corson. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1977 and enjoyed raising animals and helping local people

He is survived by three sisters, Brenda Avery and husband Liston, Betsy Tuttle, and Lola Corson, all of Athens, two brothers, Darrel Corson and companion Pam Hurd, Harry Corson, both of Athens.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Greg's memory to

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Published in Central Maine on Aug. 22, 2019
