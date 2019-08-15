AUGUSTA - Granville William "Bill" Piper, 87, of Readfield passed away on Aug. 5, 2019 in Augusta. He was born in Harmony on April 21, 1932 to parents, Fred and Frances (Dore) Piper. He enjoyed restoring John Deere "L" Tractors. Granville was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years where he worked on planes. He also owned two Shell stations in Lexington and Waltham, Mass. He is survived by his fiancé, Linda Morrill; brothers and sisters, Vivian King, Maynard Piper, Harriet Piper, Eleanor Brown, Louis Piper and wife Carol, Anna Piper, Richard Piper and wife, Leslie, and June Piper; and several nieces and nephews. Granville was predeceased by both parents; sisters, Claude Folsom, Carolyn Mashburn, and Verne Coombs and a brother, Ormand Piper. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on August 17 at Readfield Corner Cemetery on the Church Rd. in Readfield.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 15, 2019