BRUNSWICK - Grace M. Shailer, 64, passed away peacefully after a long illness at her home on Pleasant Hill Road, in Brunswick on April 1, 2019. Grace was born June 21, 1954 in Augusta, to Robert A. Shailer II and Joan Hastings Shailer.



Grace worked for many years at Goodwill Industries in Portland. Grace grew up in her early childhood at Pineland Center in New Gloucester. Grace was voted "Miss Pineland" as a child due to her outgoing personality and huge smile. Grace had summer vacations with her family at Long Pond in Somerville, where she loved playing in the water, going for boat rides and enjoyed BBQs.



At age 18, she was transitioned into a group home in Portland, where she grew in her independence. Grace was an active participant in the Special Olympics and her passion was doing puzzles. She also, enjoyed coffee socials and lunches with her family, Ernest "Bud" and Jane White of Brunswick. Grace loved the staff and living at Pleasant Hill Road group home, in Brunswick.



Grace was preceded in death by her father, Robert and her mother, Joan.



Grace is survived by her brothers, Robert A Shailer III of Benson, Ariz. and Jon R. Shailer of Tucson, Ariz.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta.



Memorial donations "in Memory of Grace Shailer" may be made to



Independence Association,



P.O. Box 642



Brunswick, Maine 04011







1 Church Street

Augusta , ME 04330

