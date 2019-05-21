Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon S. "Turk" Bragg. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

MONMOUTH - Gordon S. "Turk" Bragg, 87, of Fish Hatchery Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home.He was born in Dyer Brook, Maine, on July 19, 1931, the son of Harold and Alice (Sargent) Bragg.Gordon graduated from Monmouth Academy and started work at Albany International (Tex Tech Industries) at an entry-level position in the picking room in North Monmouth. He worked there for 47 years, retiring in 1993 as plant manager and vice president.Turk enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time at his camp. He was a member of the Monmouth United Methodist Church; member and past master of the Monmouth Masonic Lodge; member of Kora Shriners, Lewiston; Monmouth Lions Club; and a 50-year member of the Monmouth Cemetery Association. He started the Cub Scouts in Monmouth and was a founding board member of the Monmouth Water Company.He was predeceased by a son, Victor Bragg; a daughter, Stacey Bragg; two brothers, Lawrence and Douglas Bragg; a sister, Virginia Hartford; and a grandson, Matthew Bragg.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Bragg of Monmouth; a son, Stephen Bragg of California City, Calif..; a daughter, Joanie Bragg Desmond of Monmouth; seven grandchildren, Gregory Bragg and his wife, Genine, of Wichita, Kansas; Alyssa Shirk and her husband David of Glen Burnie, Md.; Jaime Bragg of Oakland; Shana LaPerriere and her husband, Shamas, of Rome; Leslie Baulieu and her wife, Beth, of Minot; Jake Desmond of Augusta; and Kevin Desmond of Gorham; and a sister, Shirley Travers of Hebron. Visiting will be held on Friday, May 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, at the Monmouth United Methodist Church, Main Street, Monmouth. Burial will be in the East Monmouth Cemetery.Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at







