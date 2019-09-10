Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon A. "Cowboy" Schlager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Gordon A. Schlager "Cowboy", 66, of Augusta, passed away on August 31, 2019, surrounded by family and his beloved friend and companion, "Buster Dickey".



He was born Feb. 16, 1953 in Torrington, Wyo., the son of the late Alexander Schlager and the late Audrey Jean Harris Schlager. Gordon was the third of five siblings. He grew up and attended schools in Boulder, Colo. and spent summers in Jackson Hole, Wyo. with family. Eventually moving to and residing there.



Jan. 18, 1983, he married Pamelia "Pam" J. Daniels in Jackson Hole, Wyo. (Pam had found her cowboy!)



Gordon was a very hard worker and worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life. He was a chef, ranch hand, truck driver and a doorman for the "Million Dollar Cowboy Bar." He worked a lifetime in the waste hauling business, owning at one point, his own disposal business, Schlager's Haulers. Since 2001 he was employed by Riverside Disposal in management, alongside many family members and reluctantly retired in October 2018 due to illness.



Gordon will be sadly and forever missed by his wife, Pam, his number one dance partner and life companion; son, JT "my buddy" and daughter-in-law, Shannon Michele Schlager of Vassalboro, daughter, Danielle "little cowgirl" and son-in-law, Patrick Meservey; and grandchildren, Timmathy John, Elizabeth Piper, Scarlet Victoria, Christian Patrick, and Gregory Thomas of Augusta; mother-in-law, Barbara Caldwell; in-laws and families, Susan and Andre Houde, Carrie-Anne, Ian, Katie, Steve, Olivia and Jacob. Tom and Sue Daniels, Jasmine, Thomas, Rita, Lincoln, and Conner, Melinda C. Turner and Scott Laliberte, Jeremy, Andrea, Chloe, Jenny, Kaleem, Cameron, Jon, Jess, Tory, Jason, Myah, Hilary, Tony and Rowan, Sue and Dale Sanford, David and Britt, Emily, Spencer and Lincoln, John Daniels, Pam and Johnny, Ann Minoty, Meredith, Eric, Ashleigh, Samantha, Kris, Matthew, Kaleb, Kayleigh and Kamdyn; brothers, William Schlager and his family, Alexander and Billie, Wyoming;



Kerry Schlager and his family, Brandon, Paul and Samantha, Wyoming; Jacob Schlager and his daughter, Jackie, Colorado; sister, Sandra and her daughter, Nikita, Idaho.



Gordon was an excellent dancer and always took the opportunity to hit the dance floor. We all enjoyed watching or joining in. Gordon loved to laugh, have fun and was always teasing friends and family relentlessly. Everyone had a special nickname, and most have a few good Gordon stories to tell that will make you smile or laugh until you cry. He loved John Wayne, westerns, hunting, fishing, gardening, making "cowboy salsa", ice candles and plowing with his Dodge Ram truck. Gordon could join in on any type of game or sport and be a competitor. He was a true family man and loved by many. He made so many friendships all of which stayed steadfast to the end.



He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coworker and friend.



BASE to 26……….. Happy Trails Cowboy…..



Gordon's request was for no funeral services. A celebration of life will be scheduled this fall.



The family will be planning a trip to the Teton Mountains of Wyoming to take Gordon home.







