Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 Funeral service 11:00 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330

CHELSEA - Godfrey B. Dulac, 77, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, following chronic health conditions that he had been battling for years. He will always be admired for his courage and strength during this battle. He was born in St. Benoit, Canada on March 24, 1942, a son to the late LeoPaul and Candide (Blair) Dulac.



Mr. Dulac had been employed as a chicken farmer, and then at Bates Mfg. Edwards Division in Augusta for many years. He was a manager there. His most proud employment was working along side his wife operating an in home daycare. He and his wife made a wonderful team. The daycare operation lasted 40 years.



Godfrey enjoyed time with his family. He liked camping, country music, (especially the older stuff), he enjoyed working around the house with tools. His most enjoyment came from pleasing his loved ones. He spoiled them completely. He was so very proud of his children, and of his beautiful wife. He liked western movies, hockey games on TV, and if he could help it he wouldn't miss a "Price Is Right". He also enjoyed long car rides. He was always thinking of others wanting to help them when he could. He was a good, good man.



He was predeceased by his sister, Solange Merrill; two sons, Godfrey Dulac Jr. and Dick E. Raymond.



Mr. Dulac is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Valerie (Wyman) Dulac of Chelsea; three daughters: Laura Mercer of Portage, Mich., Michelle Lucas of Readfield, and Kayla Dulac of Chelsea, three sons: Jeffrey Dulac, and Randy Dulac of Dothan Ala., and Dwayne Raymond of Palmyra; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Allen and his brother, Andre' Dulac, both of Augusta.



Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



A special thank you to Godfrey and Val's "adopted daughters" Lisa Fields, Ashley Rowe, and Patty Pinney for being their rock during all of this. We couldn't have done it without your love and support.



Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website:



The family wishes that donations in Godfrey's memory be made to:



Beacon Hospice



45 Commerce Dr.



Augusta, ME 04330







