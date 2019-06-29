Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Provencher. View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Memorial Gathering 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church Main Street Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - Gloria Provencher, 80, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home in Madison surrounded by her loving family.



Gloria was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on Aug. 24, 1938, a daughter of Wilfred and Yvonne (Archambeault) Corriveau. She was educated in the local school system, she went on to earn a degree in nursing and work for more than 40 years as a certified nurses aide in many different nursing homes in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.



She married the love of her life, Henry Provencher, and they raised the family of seven children together. When her children were all grown, she raised 35 foster children, to say that she loved children would be an understatement.



Gloria enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed swimming and could tread water for hours, she and her husband Henry were on a bowling league while they lived in Rhode Island and they both loved to dance. Gloria was a hard-working woman and she did her very best to always provide for her family, she was faithful to God, to her family and to herself. She'll be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, friend and the one person that everyone could rely on to care for them in their time of need.



She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Provencher, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2010; she was also predeceased by her son, Rene Provencher, who passed away on Feb. 13, 1980, by her son Timothy Provencher who passed away on Dec, 11, 2018., by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Provencher who passed away on Dec. 5, 2017; her brother, Lionel Corriveau, as well as her brother-in-law, Ray Dumont.



Gloria is survived by her children, Steven Provencher of Cornville, Kathleen Provencher of Madison , Michelle Hopkins and her significant other, Stephen Stoufield of Attleboro, Mass., Kenneth Provencher and his wife, Cheryl of Woodstock, Ga. and Barbara Chamberland and her husband, Roger of Cornville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Claire Bisquette and Beatrice Wiegan, three brothers, Wilfred, Ronald and Edward Corriveau, her in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple St. Madison. Friends are asked to join the family on Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to going to church. A Mass of Christian burial and will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church, Main Street, Madison. Burial will follow in Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MADISON - Gloria Provencher, 80, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home in Madison surrounded by her loving family.Gloria was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on Aug. 24, 1938, a daughter of Wilfred and Yvonne (Archambeault) Corriveau. She was educated in the local school system, she went on to earn a degree in nursing and work for more than 40 years as a certified nurses aide in many different nursing homes in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.She married the love of her life, Henry Provencher, and they raised the family of seven children together. When her children were all grown, she raised 35 foster children, to say that she loved children would be an understatement.Gloria enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed swimming and could tread water for hours, she and her husband Henry were on a bowling league while they lived in Rhode Island and they both loved to dance. Gloria was a hard-working woman and she did her very best to always provide for her family, she was faithful to God, to her family and to herself. She'll be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, friend and the one person that everyone could rely on to care for them in their time of need.She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Provencher, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2010; she was also predeceased by her son, Rene Provencher, who passed away on Feb. 13, 1980, by her son Timothy Provencher who passed away on Dec, 11, 2018., by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Provencher who passed away on Dec. 5, 2017; her brother, Lionel Corriveau, as well as her brother-in-law, Ray Dumont.Gloria is survived by her children, Steven Provencher of Cornville, Kathleen Provencher of Madison , Michelle Hopkins and her significant other, Stephen Stoufield of Attleboro, Mass., Kenneth Provencher and his wife, Cheryl of Woodstock, Ga. and Barbara Chamberland and her husband, Roger of Cornville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Claire Bisquette and Beatrice Wiegan, three brothers, Wilfred, Ronald and Edward Corriveau, her in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple St. Madison. Friends are asked to join the family on Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to going to church. A Mass of Christian burial and will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church, Main Street, Madison. Burial will follow in Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close