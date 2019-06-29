|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church
MADISON - Gloria Provencher, 80, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home in Madison surrounded by her loving family.
Gloria was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on Aug. 24, 1938, a daughter of Wilfred and Yvonne (Archambeault) Corriveau. She was educated in the local school system, she went on to earn a degree in nursing and work for more than 40 years as a certified nurses aide in many different nursing homes in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
She married the love of her life, Henry Provencher, and they raised the family of seven children together. When her children were all grown, she raised 35 foster children, to say that she loved children would be an understatement.
Gloria enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed swimming and could tread water for hours, she and her husband Henry were on a bowling league while they lived in Rhode Island and they both loved to dance. Gloria was a hard-working woman and she did her very best to always provide for her family, she was faithful to God, to her family and to herself. She'll be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, friend and the one person that everyone could rely on to care for them in their time of need.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Provencher, who passed away on Oct. 29, 2010; she was also predeceased by her son, Rene Provencher, who passed away on Feb. 13, 1980, by her son Timothy Provencher who passed away on Dec, 11, 2018., by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Provencher who passed away on Dec. 5, 2017; her brother, Lionel Corriveau, as well as her brother-in-law, Ray Dumont.
Gloria is survived by her children, Steven Provencher of Cornville, Kathleen Provencher of Madison , Michelle Hopkins and her significant other, Stephen Stoufield of Attleboro, Mass., Kenneth Provencher and his wife, Cheryl of Woodstock, Ga. and Barbara Chamberland and her husband, Roger of Cornville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Claire Bisquette and Beatrice Wiegan, three brothers, Wilfred, Ronald and Edward Corriveau, her in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple St. Madison. Friends are asked to join the family on Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to going to church. A Mass of Christian burial and will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church, Main Street, Madison. Burial will follow in Sunset View Cemetery in Norridgewock.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on June 29, 2019
