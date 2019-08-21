Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria (Dowe) Pinette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH CHINA - On Aug. 18, 2019, Gloria (Dowe) Pinette, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 82. Gloria was born on May 26, 1937 in the town of South China, the daughter of Edmund and Alice Dowe.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph Pinette; children, Gregory, Scott and Lori Pinette; brothers and sisters, Ruth Hussey, Marilyn Bragg and Richard, Robert, Roger and Ronald Dowe.



She is survived by her son, Brian Pinette; sisters, Dorothy Burke and Barbara Poulin; grandchildren, Jed Pinette Kundl, Luke Kundl Pinette, and Derry, Moira and Ian Salewski, as well as many nieces and nephews.



We remember Gloria as an excellent baker, a voracious reader and an eager shopper. There will be a celebration of her life (at a date yet to be determined) where you will be able to share your memories of her, too.



We would like thank the staff of the Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine General Hospice, Bridges Home Services, and the Comfort Care unit of Maine General at Glenridge for their compassion and guidance.



Correspondence to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 163, South China, ME 04358.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's name to



Maine General Hospice



P.O. Box 828



Waterville, ME 04903







SOUTH CHINA - On Aug. 18, 2019, Gloria (Dowe) Pinette, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 82. Gloria was born on May 26, 1937 in the town of South China, the daughter of Edmund and Alice Dowe.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph Pinette; children, Gregory, Scott and Lori Pinette; brothers and sisters, Ruth Hussey, Marilyn Bragg and Richard, Robert, Roger and Ronald Dowe.She is survived by her son, Brian Pinette; sisters, Dorothy Burke and Barbara Poulin; grandchildren, Jed Pinette Kundl, Luke Kundl Pinette, and Derry, Moira and Ian Salewski, as well as many nieces and nephews.We remember Gloria as an excellent baker, a voracious reader and an eager shopper. There will be a celebration of her life (at a date yet to be determined) where you will be able to share your memories of her, too.We would like thank the staff of the Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine General Hospice, Bridges Home Services, and the Comfort Care unit of Maine General at Glenridge for their compassion and guidance.Correspondence to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 163, South China, ME 04358.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's name toMaine General HospiceP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close