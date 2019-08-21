SOUTH CHINA - On Aug. 18, 2019, Gloria (Dowe) Pinette, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 82. Gloria was born on May 26, 1937 in the town of South China, the daughter of Edmund and Alice Dowe.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joseph Pinette; children, Gregory, Scott and Lori Pinette; brothers and sisters, Ruth Hussey, Marilyn Bragg and Richard, Robert, Roger and Ronald Dowe.
She is survived by her son, Brian Pinette; sisters, Dorothy Burke and Barbara Poulin; grandchildren, Jed Pinette Kundl, Luke Kundl Pinette, and Derry, Moira and Ian Salewski, as well as many nieces and nephews.
We remember Gloria as an excellent baker, a voracious reader and an eager shopper. There will be a celebration of her life (at a date yet to be determined) where you will be able to share your memories of her, too.
We would like thank the staff of the Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine General Hospice, Bridges Home Services, and the Comfort Care unit of Maine General at Glenridge for their compassion and guidance.
Correspondence to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 163, South China, ME 04358.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria's name to
Maine General Hospice
P.O. Box 828
Waterville, ME 04903
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 21, 2019