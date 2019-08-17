Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Staples. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Graveside service 10:00 AM Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMOND - Gloria Jean Staples went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Gloria was born March 5, 1941 to Bertram and Shirley Meader (Mann) in Rumford, Maine. She is survived by her devoted husband of over 30 years, Thomas Staples of Richmond, Maine. She is also survived by her daughter, Candace Balfour; two sisters, Sandra Richard and Medora Drouin; her grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Zachary and Mae Mayo; and granddaughter, Tiffany Libby.



Gloria attended Monmouth schools and proved her tenacity and perseverance by obtaining her GED later in life from Winthrop High School. She was a dedicated employee of Carlton Woolen Mills for over 30 years.



Gloria was known best for her kindness, selflessness, strength, compassion and her unshakable faith in Jesus. She loved camping and fishing, and loved her pets. Her love of animals was evident by her care for the birds, wild turkeys and deer that often visited her home.



She was a fierce defender and protector of her family and was a powerful influence on all her who knew her. Gloria loved to laugh and joke, and her laughter and joy were infectious.



Gloria Jean Staples left an enduring legacy of love, faith and service. She is missed beyond description.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 163 Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta at 10:00 am.



Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website:







RICHMOND - Gloria Jean Staples went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Gloria was born March 5, 1941 to Bertram and Shirley Meader (Mann) in Rumford, Maine. She is survived by her devoted husband of over 30 years, Thomas Staples of Richmond, Maine. She is also survived by her daughter, Candace Balfour; two sisters, Sandra Richard and Medora Drouin; her grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Zachary and Mae Mayo; and granddaughter, Tiffany Libby.Gloria attended Monmouth schools and proved her tenacity and perseverance by obtaining her GED later in life from Winthrop High School. She was a dedicated employee of Carlton Woolen Mills for over 30 years.Gloria was known best for her kindness, selflessness, strength, compassion and her unshakable faith in Jesus. She loved camping and fishing, and loved her pets. Her love of animals was evident by her care for the birds, wild turkeys and deer that often visited her home.She was a fierce defender and protector of her family and was a powerful influence on all her who knew her. Gloria loved to laugh and joke, and her laughter and joy were infectious.Gloria Jean Staples left an enduring legacy of love, faith and service. She is missed beyond description.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 163 Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta at 10:00 am.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close