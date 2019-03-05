Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Esther Rivera. View Sign





Her husband Antulio Bravo passed away in 1982. They had one son Antulio Bravo Jr and a daughter Gloria de Lourdes Bravo who passed away in 1971. Gloria had six grandchildren: Leilany Alemán and Ray Alemán who she raised, Maria Bravo, Keila Marie Bravo, Yaritza Bravo and Alana Bravo; her greatgrandchildren are Ryan Aleman, Brandon Alemán, Brent Alemán, Isaiah Mbugua, Joshua Mbugua, Anthony Bianchi, Christian Bianchi and Devon Ortiz. Great great grandchildren are Ivy Duguay and Natalie Ann Lourdes Alemán. Gloria has one surviving brother Arcadio Garcia; as well as many family members: Aixa Caraballo (niece), Walfrido Ayala (nephew), Angela Garcia (niece), Willie Garcia (nephew) and Guillermo Garcia (nephew) and Aixa Ayala (great niece). May she Rest In Peace with the Lord!







GARDINER - Our beloved mother/grandmother/great grandmother Gloria Esther Rivera joined the Savior on Feb. 20, 2019 at 9:20 p.m.

