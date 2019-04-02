Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria E. Pottle. View Sign

WINTHROP - Gloria E. Pottle, 76, of Winthrop, died unexpectedly Thursday March 28, 2019 at her home.



She was born in Augusta, Jan. 19, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Norma (Williams) Macomber. She graduated from Kent's Hill School in 1961 and from Farmington Teachers College in 1965. Gloria worked as a teacher for three years and then for the State of Maine as assistant director of Social Security Disability for 30 years until retirement. She married John M. Pottle on Nov. 4, 1967.



Once she retired, Gloria was always on the go with her mother and sister, Jeanne. She enjoyed "getting lost" on their many excursions, whether it was trips to the ocean or shopping, they were always on the go. She enjoyed many years of working with flowers in the family greenhouses, shopping trips, going to lawn sales, reading, Bingo, and the numerous trips they took to see Danny O'Donnell in concert.



Gloria was also well known for her great love of crafts. She was always creating something new and original. She was an avid painter and treasured her many art classes, especially her yearly trips to Bar Harbor with her artisan friends.



Gloria is survived by her son, Daniel Pottle and his wife, Betsy of Winthrop, her daughter Rebecca Pottle of Lisbon Falls; her grandchildren Megan Bateman of Newburgh and Christopher Pottle of Winthrop. She was always more than happy to talk about her grandchildren and how proud she was of both of them. Three sisters, Jeanne Kirkpatrick, Irene Delisle, both of Winthrop and Gail Macomber of Augusta; also, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Gloria was predeceased by her father, Robert in 1988; her husband, John in 2012; and recently her mother, Norma in 2018.



Per her request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of her life will be held at Gloria's Route 41 home, Sunday April 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to stop by.



Gloria's family would like to thank the staff of the Alfond Cancer Center and Maine General home health care staff for all their care and help.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







