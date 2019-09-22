AUGUSTA - Gloria A. Williams, 79, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation at Gray Birch, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Augusta on June 12, 1940, the daughter of Frank B. and Iona G. (Tillson) Sawtelle.
Gloria graduated from Cony High School and had worked as a cook for many years at Gilbert Manor in Gardiner before retiring.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Juniata K. Brown; a brother-in-law, Lewis G. Brown; a longtime companion, Harland Chesley and the father of five of her children, George R. Whitehouse.
She is survived by four daughters; Dawn Massey and her husband, Richard of Sabattus; Michelle J. Miller and her partner, Rick Smith of Jefferson; Beth Calden of Augusta, and Lisa Gammon and her partner, Tom Foss, of Dresden; two sons, Robert C. Whitehouse of Vassalboro and Michael J. Whitehouse and his wife, Carol, of Chesterville; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two nephews.
At her request, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Those wishing,
please make memorial contributions to
HealthReach Hospice
P.O. Box 828
Waterville 04903
in memory of Gloria.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 22, 2019