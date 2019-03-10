Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria A. Papsis. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Gloria A. Papsis, 91, passed away peacefully, on March 7, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a battle with congestive heart failure. She was born in Boston, Mass., on Feb. 28, 1928, the daughter of Roger and Anna Serena.After having lived in the town of Cotuit, Mass., on Cape Cod for 26 years, Gloria moved to Winslow, Maine, to live with family, most recently a resident of Mt. St. Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Eddie. Together they raised four children, Edward Jr. of Winslow with his wife, Candis, Stephen of Franklin, Mass., with his wife, Frances, Elaine of Mashpee, Mass., with her partner, Richard Desmond, and Robert of Lewiston and fiancée, Kellie Duplisea, of Pittsfield.Gloria enjoyed an extended retirement on Cape Cod after raising her family with Eddie. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and spending time with family.Gloria was also a proud grandparent of eight grandchildren, Desiree Thompson of Augusta, Danielle Papsis of Readfield, Anthony Papsis of Westbrook, Nick Papsis of Westbrook, Andrew Thibeault of Plymouth, Mass., Joseph Thibeault of Memphis, Tenn., Adam Papsis of Franklin, Mass., and Victoria Papsis of Lewiston; as well as one great-grandchild, Renee Beavers of Readfield. Gloria is survived by one sister, Josephine; and predeceased by one brother, Victor.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m., at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St., in Waterville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home. www.VeilleuxFuneralHome.com Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

