Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna (Turner) Shelp. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM New Horizons Community Church 31 East Madison Road Skowhegan , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Glenna (Turner) Shelp, formerly from Skowhegan, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. She was born on Jan. 25, 1928 in Presque Isle, one of eight children of Glenwood and June (Packard) Turner.



As a young teenager, Glenna committed her heart and life to her Lord Jesus and never wavered from her faith. On Oct. 10, 1992, Glenna married her former pastor, a widower, Pastor Donald Shelp.



Glenna was a hard worker for all her adult life. In 1992 she retired from working in local shoe shops. For over 40 years she served in the Skowhegan Church of the Nazarene, with boys and girls in Children's Church, as Sunday Superintendent, sang solos and also in a trio. For several years, she cared for her mother. Since 1993 she has been a member of the Leesburg, Fla. Church of the Nazarene, where she shared in her husband's 15 year ministry as the Associate Pastor.



She is survived by her husband, a sister, Marilyn Rich, her brothers, Louis, Wayne and his wife Peggy, and Richard and his wife Carole. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Charlene Soucier and Maxine Gower and a brother, Glenwood Turner, Jr.



Glenna's family and friends in Florida celebrated her life with a service on July 5. Her family and friends in Maine are invited to a funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at New Horizons Community Church, 31 East Madison Road, Skowhegan followed by a committal service at Southside Cemetery, Skowhegan.







SKOWHEGAN - Glenna (Turner) Shelp, formerly from Skowhegan, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019. She was born on Jan. 25, 1928 in Presque Isle, one of eight children of Glenwood and June (Packard) Turner.As a young teenager, Glenna committed her heart and life to her Lord Jesus and never wavered from her faith. On Oct. 10, 1992, Glenna married her former pastor, a widower, Pastor Donald Shelp.Glenna was a hard worker for all her adult life. In 1992 she retired from working in local shoe shops. For over 40 years she served in the Skowhegan Church of the Nazarene, with boys and girls in Children's Church, as Sunday Superintendent, sang solos and also in a trio. For several years, she cared for her mother. Since 1993 she has been a member of the Leesburg, Fla. Church of the Nazarene, where she shared in her husband's 15 year ministry as the Associate Pastor.She is survived by her husband, a sister, Marilyn Rich, her brothers, Louis, Wayne and his wife Peggy, and Richard and his wife Carole. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Charlene Soucier and Maxine Gower and a brother, Glenwood Turner, Jr.Glenna's family and friends in Florida celebrated her life with a service on July 5. Her family and friends in Maine are invited to a funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at New Horizons Community Church, 31 East Madison Road, Skowhegan followed by a committal service at Southside Cemetery, Skowhegan. Published in Central Maine on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close