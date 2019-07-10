Gladys Yeaton (1923 - 2019)
  • "Scott and Carolyn, I am so very sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Tina Boag
  • "Wishing you peace at this sad time."
    - Debbie Clarke
  • "My thoughts and memories are with you all. Gladys was a..."
    - Dick Jerolmon
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Gladys was a precious lady,..."
    - Shelia Webb
  • "Sorry for your loss. She will be greatly missed."
    - melissa gibson
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
28052
(704)-853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Beginnings Church of God
392 Main St
Waterville, ME
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
New Beginnings Church of God
392 Main St
Waterville, ME
HAYESVILLE, N.C. - Gladys Yeaton passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a North Carolina hospital. She was born April 6, 1923 in Vassalboro, Maine, the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Gove.

She graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, Maine and married Raymond L, Yeaton in 1944. Gladys was a lifelong active member of the Church of God, most recently she was an active member of Shooting Creek Church of God in North Carolina. She has served as Sunday school teacher, Women's Ministry Leader and taught Children's Church. Her greatest love was that of her family and the joy they brought her throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard; her husband; two sisters, Ruth Haney and Evelyn Zilher; son Bennie; granddaughter, Carlene Yeaton; and great-grandson, Isaac Demers.

She is survived by her daughter and faithful caregiver, Carolyn Demers of Hayesville, N.C.; her husband, Bishop Scott Demers; sons, Kennedy Yeaton of Brooksville, Fla. and Ronald Yeaton of Mill Hall, Pa., daughters, Gladys Weymouth of Augusta, Maine and Mary Ann Robinson of Chelsae, Maine; sister, Kay Steward; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life officiated by Bishop Scott Demers, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God – 392 Main St., Waterville, Maine 04901.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration of life service at the church.

Family will also receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, N.C. 28052.

Burial will be held after the celebration of life service at Pine Grove Cemetery, 990 Augusta Rd., Belgarade, Maine 04917.

Arrangements are with South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may me made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019
