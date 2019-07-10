Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel 1503 South York Road Gastonia , NC 28052 (704)-853-1300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel 1503 South York Road Gastonia , NC 28052 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM New Beginnings Church of God 392 Main St Waterville , ME View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM New Beginnings Church of God 392 Main St Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAYESVILLE, N.C. - Gladys Yeaton passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in a North Carolina hospital. She was born April 6, 1923 in Vassalboro, Maine, the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Gove.



She graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, Maine and married Raymond L, Yeaton in 1944. Gladys was a lifelong active member of the Church of God, most recently she was an active member of Shooting Creek Church of God in North Carolina. She has served as Sunday school teacher, Women's Ministry Leader and taught Children's Church. Her greatest love was that of her family and the joy they brought her throughout her life.



She was predeceased by her brother, Richard; her husband; two sisters, Ruth Haney and Evelyn Zilher; son Bennie; granddaughter, Carlene Yeaton; and great-grandson, Isaac Demers.



She is survived by her daughter and faithful caregiver, Carolyn Demers of Hayesville, N.C.; her husband, Bishop Scott Demers; sons, Kennedy Yeaton of Brooksville, Fla. and Ronald Yeaton of Mill Hall, Pa., daughters, Gladys Weymouth of Augusta, Maine and Mary Ann Robinson of Chelsae, Maine; sister, Kay Steward; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.



A celebration of her life officiated by Bishop Scott Demers, will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God – 392 Main St., Waterville, Maine 04901.



Family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration of life service at the church.



Family will also receive friends 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, N.C. 28052.



Burial will be held after the celebration of life service at Pine Grove Cemetery, 990 Augusta Rd., Belgarade, Maine 04917.



Arrangements are with South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may me made online at







