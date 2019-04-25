Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginger Marie Fairley. View Sign Service Information Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 (207)-487-5106 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Clinton Baptist Church 10 Spring Street Clinton , ME View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Clinton Baptist Church 10 Spring Street Clinton , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BURNHAM - Ginger Marie Fairley, 67, went home to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home in Burnham.



Ginger was born on May 24, 1951, in Thorndike, a daughter of Mellie and Gladys (Ward) Peabody. She was a very caring, compassionate and giving person. Her beautiful smile would light up her whole face. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to help others.



Ginger enjoyed making crafts and operating her craft store. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the adventures and trips with her husband. One of her proudest moments was receiving her degree from Liberty Home Bible Institute. She faithfully attended the Clinton Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband, Cecil of Burnham; children: Angela Orcutt of Pittsfield, David Bither and wife, Roxana of Troy, Joy Anne Harvey and husband, Jeff of Tennessee, Stephen Fairley and companion, Kelly of Arizona, and Philip Fairley and wife, Jesse of Arizona; granddaughter, Kassie Orcutt of Pittsfield, grandsons, Joshua Bither and Lincoln Bither of Pittsfield; great-grandson, Samuel Orcutt "her sunshine boy" of Pittsfield; brothers: Richard Peabody and wife, Jessica of Dixmont, Raymond Peabody and wife, Priscilla of Thorndike, Maurice Peabody of Dixmont and Robert Peabody and wife, Ginny of Thorndike, sister, Elizabeth Giles and husband, Keith of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Frankie Peabody and Freddie Peabody.



Cecil would like to express his appreciation for the friendship he and Ginger shared with Denise and the wonderful compassionate care that they were given by Gwen, from Hospice.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Clinton Baptist Church, 10 Spring Street, Clinton, with the Rev. Bob Philbrick officiating. A luncheon will follow. A private spring committal will be held Center Cemetery in Thorndike.



To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit



Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.







