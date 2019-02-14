UNITY - Gina LaCroix, 50, died unexpectedly Feb. 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 11, 1969, in Anaheim, Calif., the daughter of David and Beatrice (Duran) Robles.
She was a certified nurses' aide at Farren Care in Turners Falls, Mass., and later worked at Starrett Tool Company in Athol, Mass. Gina loved music, singing, dancing, and especially loved pigs. She was known to be a nurturing, generous and kind soul. She enjoyed being outdoors.
She is survived by her mother, Beatrice Rayl of Dixmont; a son, Jonathan West of Keene, N.H.; her significant other, Dwayne Shaw of Unity; a sister, Christiana Capasso of Gilbert, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews; and her goddaughter, Willow Rose DeRaps. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, February 17, at the home of Richard VonOson, 395 Bangor Road, Unity. A second celebration of her life will be held in Orange, Mass. at a later date. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 14, 2019