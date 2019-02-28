Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilda Rose (Gullo) Coitrone. View Sign





She was predeceased by her parents Giuseppe "Joe" and Laura (Curatho) Gullo from Coringa, Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy.



Gilda grew up in Greensburg, Pa. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1947. Shortly after graduation she moved with her parents to Meriden, Conn. where she met her future husband, William John Coitrone. His paternal grandparents immigrated from the same small town in Italy as her parents.



She was married on July 2, 1949, to William John Coitrone at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden. They started their family of Aileen Laura (Richards), Wilma Jeanne (Tatlock), Diane Marie (McKinlay) and Timothy Joseph. Later the family moved to Chelsea, Maine and eventually Gilda moved to the Margaret Chase



Gilda was an avid reader and crocheted many items for friends and family. She was a volunteer at Gray Birch in Augusta. One year she assisted in making a dozen Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for the Church Fair at Our Lady Queen of Peace.



She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Laura Gullo, and her husband William John Coitrone.



She is survived by her three daughters and one son, and his wife Darlene Simmons.



She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Mary Catherine and her husband George Wilson, Russell Richards and his wife Katie, Rose Coitrone-Bosse and her husband Adam Bosse, Tamee Cargill and her husband Shayne, Laura McKinlay and Robert McKinlay, Sarah Tatlock, Mark Coitrone,James Coitrone and his wife Kayla.



In addition she is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Michael and Madaline Bilodeau, Mason and Izzabelle McKinlay, RJ and Zoey Cargill, and Isla Richards.



As per her instructions there will be no funeral service. A gathering will be held at a later date







Published in Central Maine on Feb. 28, 2019

